Beloved Neighborhood Restaurant Jimmy’s Diner Closes After 13 Years
Another beloved small business has closed in the wake of COVID-19. Jimmy’s Diner (577 Union Ave.) announced this month that the local restaurant would close for good. And yes, “The pandemic is absolutely the reason we closed,” says Blair Papagani, owner of Jimmy’s Diner.
📍DEAR NEIGHBORS📍 None of this is possible without you!! ❤️ (Especially you, @jimmysdinerbrooklyn) . . . Jimmy’s is now open on weekends for takeout! 9AM-5PM _ #neighborsfeedingneighbors #brooklyn #covidrelief #strongertogether #stayhome #staysafe #Newyork #donate #volunteer #corona #woodhullhospital #nurses #doctors #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes
Jimmy’s opened 2007, six weeks after the birth of Papagani and her husband’s second child. “I was 27 years old and really didn’t know a lot about the restaurant business, but I knew what I wanted Jimmy’s to be and was lucky to have a partner, my husband Josh, who had the experience to help me make that dream a reality,” she says. “I wanted a diner that would feel like some of the places I’d eaten in Upstate, while visiting my friends at college, with great food and great music and a quirky vibe. I wanted to have a place that would employ interesting and talented people.” Everything in Jimmy’s was made by the staff, from the artwork on the walls to the menus to the t-shirts. Papagani envisioned a place where artists and bartenders and local families would eat at, and a place she could run and support her family with.
“Jimmy’s was all of that and so much more,” Papagani says. “I met some of my closest friends there while serving them pancakes and coffee, and I got to really know the neighborhood I was living in. I was able to employ some truly amazing people over the years and I look forward to seeing what they do in the future. The heart of any restaurant is its kitchen and my cooks were a tight knit group of hard working individuals that were with me for over a decade. The most difficult part about closing Jimmy’s was telling my kids and my staff that this beautiful journey that we had all been on together was over.”
Jimmy’s was a relic of old Brooklyn, a version of simpler times that tech and gentrification has pretty much obliterated. The restaurant didn’t have a website, all checks were written by hand, and most importantly, the business was hyper-involved in the community. “Jimmy’s was one the last of it’s kind. In a digital world, Jimmy’s was pretty analog,” Papagani says. “We never said no to a donation request. Whether it was a public school needing a tater tot donation for its gala, or a gift certificate for a raffle or a non-profit like NYC Together needing lunches for it’s teens, Jimmy’s always supported its neighbors.”
Papagani wants Jimmy’s to be remembered as a place with “good food and a good heart.” She also hopes that whatever business next moves into the now-vacant space will continues in the tradition of supporting the community. Papagani and her family are still serving the community, with their second Greenpoint restaurant Anella, which survived a devastating fire in 2018 and has pivoted to takeout amidst the pandemic.