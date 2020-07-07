Sea Wolf Opens a Second Location on the Williamsburg Waterfront at 420 Kent

One of Bushwick’s favorite spots to eat seafood, Sea Wolf, has opened a new location in Williamsburg. Stationed just steps from the East River, Sea Wolf is one of several local businesses opening up shop at 420 Kent, a new luxury mixed-use building offering both rentals (a studio starts at $2500+) and retail on the South Williamsburg waterfront developed by former NY Governor Eliot Spitzer.

The much-anticipated opening was first announced in October 2018, two years after the original Sea Wolf became a North Brooklyn destination at 19 Wyckoff Ave.

Sea Wolf’s new Williamsburg restaurant has socially distant outdoor dining with views of the Manhattan Bridge and skyline, and contactless ordering and payment options.

The menu is similar to the original location, including a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. which includes $1 oysters, $1 chicken wings, $1 Buffalo cauliflower, $5 draft beers, $6 wine, and $6 Painkillers. The dinner menu includes opulent seafood towers, more low-key options like San Diego-style fish tacos and a deep fried shrimp basket, as well as solid vegetarian options, like a grilled cauliflower steak and wood fired bok choy.

Sea Wolf is also known for its local fishing trips, with restaurant owner and captain Dan Cipriani, which allow seafood enthusiasts to venture out to catch their own dinner, prepared at Sea Wolf. The recreational trips are designed to showcase Cipriani’s commitment to sustainable seafood and farming, evident on the Sea Wolf menu and his other local ventures, Bushwick Italian restaurant and cocktail bar Gemelli and The Ledge, and Williamsburg dance club JJ’s Hideaway.