Lili and Cata Adds Backyard Manicure And Pedicure Stations

It’s been nearly a year since Lili and Cata Nail Saloon opened its non-toxic nail shop and cafe on Greenpoint Avenue, and after over three months of mandatory closure, the café and salon is back and better than ever, thanks to a backyard addition.

Outdoor space is of course highly sought after in Brooklyn, and Lili and Cata always planned to used their backyard for nail services, but after opening at the height of summer 2019, the founders Lilly and Jorge Rojas decided to wait to invest in improvements until 2020. Like all of us who made plans for 2020, the Rojas’ expectations slightly shifted this spring.

Ironically, Lili and Cata’s in-salon café got its liquor license five days after closing in March, which in an ideal world would allow the business to expand revenue streams, but in a pandemic world, was more of a “bittersweet” accomplishment, Jorge said. Last month, they tried selling wine and beer on weekends, but Greenpoint has a ton of competition, so, “We decided to wait until Phase 3 to put energy into the business,” he adds.

That energy was well-spent fixing up the backyard and preparing for the new normal personal care services will operate under for the foreseeable future. A deck was added, along with tents, lights and furniture for two manicure stations and two pedicure stations, featuring the same comfortable recliners from inside the salon.

As of Monday, July 6th, the entire space is now operating at 50% capacity, and taking precautionary measure to ensure staff and guests are safe. For example, only nail techs can touch the polishes, and all clients must wear a mask, thoroughly wash their hands and get their temperature taken when showing up for an appointment. Those not feeling well can reschedule without a cancellation fee.

Lili and Cata’s backyard services are the same price as indoor services (manicures start at $25, pedicures start at $40). Those seated outdoors have the added option to order a drink from the café and enjoy it during a pedicure. One more bonus: Tons of birds chirp in the trees above, creating the ultimate relaxing ambiance for the outdoor spa services.

Appointments for outdoor and indoor services are bookable online.