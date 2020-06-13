Greenpoint This Week: Community Board 1 Strikes Again, Police Reforms Abound, NYC Candidates Make Their Pitch, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! The McCarren Park gatherings for George Floyd continued every night this week as police reforms swept through Albany with the repeal of 50-a, among other measures meant to increase accountability.

Protests over the North Brooklyn Pipeline will also continue on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. as National Grid’s new natural gas infrastructure makes its way toward Greenpoint.

The official start of summer is just under two weeks away as New York cancels all overnight summer camps, but NYC pools might reopen just in time for the ensuing sweltering temperatures. In other summer fun, tickets are now available for Greenpoint’s new drive-in theater with screenings of “Raiders of The Lost Arch” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” scheduled for this weekend.

As statues depicting controversial historical figures fall across the U.S. and world, and streets are renamed in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, NY politicians seek to rename the Confederate-named streets surrounding a Brooklyn military base; speaking of which, the Kosciuszko Foundation has an idea for Fort Bragg.

With the June 23rd elections fast approaching, and mail-in ballots in process, hear campaign pitches from Assemblyman Joe Lentol and challenger Emily Gallagher.

Stay safe out there this weekend Greenpointers, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: