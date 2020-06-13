Greenpoint This Week: Community Board 1 Strikes Again, Police Reforms Abound, NYC Candidates Make Their Pitch, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! The McCarren Park gatherings for George Floyd continued every night this week as police reforms swept through Albany with the repeal of 50-a, among other measures meant to increase accountability.
Protests over the North Brooklyn Pipeline will also continue on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. as National Grid’s new natural gas infrastructure makes its way toward Greenpoint.
The official start of summer is just under two weeks away as New York cancels all overnight summer camps, but NYC pools might reopen just in time for the ensuing sweltering temperatures. In other summer fun, tickets are now available for Greenpoint’s new drive-in theater with screenings of “Raiders of The Lost Arch” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” scheduled for this weekend.
As statues depicting controversial historical figures fall across the U.S. and world, and streets are renamed in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, NY politicians seek to rename the Confederate-named streets surrounding a Brooklyn military base; speaking of which, the Kosciuszko Foundation has an idea for Fort Bragg.
With the June 23rd elections fast approaching, and mail-in ballots in process, hear campaign pitches from Assemblyman Joe Lentol and challenger Emily Gallagher.
Stay safe out there this weekend Greenpointers, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- See how the first round of the pandemic played out in North Brooklyn (Greenpointers)
- Coffee shop Upstate Stock alleges NYPD ignored mask requirements while using the shop as a resfresh station during recent protests. (Greenpointers)
- More details on the Upstate Stock incident. (NY Daily News)
- Protests in Greenpoint and Williamsburg called for defunding the NYPD last week .(Greenpointers)
- Brooklyn Community Board 1 considers canceling elections raising concerns over good governance. (The CITY)
- Suraj Patel is running for a second time to unseat Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (Greenpointers)
- Lauren Ashcraft has the most small dollar donations in the crowded NY-12 race. (Greenpointers)
- Peter Harrison wants to cancel rent if he wins the race for NY-12 (Greenpointers)
- Fresh pasta destination Misi is back with a takeout twist. (Greenpointers)
- Support these black-owned businesses in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- Here are some restaurants that offer groceries for takeout and delivery. (Greenpointers)
- Xi’an Famous Foods and Fox and Fawn are the latest Greenpoint closures due to coronavirus. (Greenpointers)
- Vegan deli meat is coming to the neighborhood from a co-owner of Greenhook Ginsmiths. (Greenpointers)
- The city revised the plan for Bushwick Inlet Park’s Motiva Site (Brooklyn Paper)
- Orthodox kids rallied in Williamsburg calling for summer camps to open. (Times of Israel)
- The BQX streetcar is facing a major budget shortfall as the city’s budget tightens due to coronavirus (Star Revue)
- Meet the chef feeding the masses during the McCarren protests. (Eater NY)
- Amazon Fashion was playing “fast and loose” with its Williamsburg photo shoots during the pandemic. (NY Times)
- Anti-racism bike protestors took to the Williamsburg Bridge. (Yahoo)
- An arrest was made after an unmarked police car was set on fire in East Williamsburg. (ABC7)
- NYC voters are still waiting for absentee ballots. (The CITY)