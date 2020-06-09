Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Greenpoint and Williamsburg
Local businesses need neighbors’ support now more than ever. Months of closure or significantly reduced sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the community, and with the recent Black Lives Matter uprising, it’s critical for supporters of the anti-racist movement to put their money with their mouths are and notice gaps and shortcomings in our own neighborhood commerce.
66% of Greenpoint residents are White, which makes supporting the black and minority populations in our neighborhood all the more important. We can celebrate diversity, encourage it and learn how to make Greenpoint an even more inclusive place, starting with patronizing Black-owned businesses still open and serving the community during this tumultuous time:
View this post on Instagram
#repost from @webuyblack THANK YOU!❤️ . We Buy Black and SheaMoisture have teamed up to bring the culture the Black Business Relief Fund. The 15th business is Stuart Cinema & Cafe, @stuartcinema . . @stuartcinema features motion pictures and independent films, at affordable prices. The company bears the distinction of being the first movie theater in New York owned by a Black Latina. Stuart Cinema was opened to helped filmmakers and other artists monetize their art, in a world where spaces for independent artists are quickly disappearing. In addition, Stuart Cinema also features a cafe with a full menu, well beyond popcorn: from salads and sandwiches, to chicken fingers and espresso, there is something for everyone. Stuart Cinema provides an affordable space for film festivals, independent movie screenings and serves as a community center. . . Emelyn Stuart opened her theater without any partners, loans or investors. Since opening, several popular shows have used the space: Orange is the New Black, Billions and Ray Donavan. In addition, several celebrities have watched movies at the theater, including Hill Harper, Malik Yoba and Jon Voight. Stuart Cinema has been received warmly by the community and has plans to expand and add a second movie screen. On March 16th, however, everything changed: COVID-19 forced the theater to shutdown. In addition, the owner has been forced to layoff her three employees. Stuart is doing all she can to hang on: the theater is giving popcorn to kids for free and giving a free movie ticket to patrons who purchase a large popcorn, in anticipation of the theater opening back up. . . New Yorkers you can enjoy their famous homemade empanadas and their new Spicy Latin Burger. The cafe is open Mon – Sat, 11am – 4pm. You’re welcome to visit them for takeout as long as you wear a mask or you can have your order delivered via GrubHub. . . Visit: www.stuartcinema.com
Stuart Cafe & Cinema (79 West St.)
This tiny movie theater, owned by Emelyn Stuart, is a treat to escape to for screenings of mainstream and artsy films. While current restrictions don’t allow the cinema to operate, the cafe is still open for takeout and delivery, which can be enjoyed during livestream movie nights Stuart is hosting.
Action Burger (292 Graham Ave.)
Yet another restaurant we can’t wait to return to, this comic book themed burger joint is home to over 250 free arcade games from the 80s and 90s. Pay it forward and order mac and cheese bacon burgers, deep fried pizza rolls, plus family-sized boozy slushies until we can return to full-on video game bliss with a side of munchies again.
Sweet Science (135 Graham Ave.)
This neighborhood cocktail bar is the type of cozy spot you want to settle into and never leave, but for now, a special to-go menu offers food, cocktails and toilet paper. At $40, the Family Bucket with fried chicken, two biscuits, a side of mac and cheese, plus a bottle of sparkling Brut is a bargain, and don’t sleep on the frozen Irish coffee either.
Run out of a commercial kitchen in South Williamsburg, this catering company is run by chef and founder Christa Lynch. Sign up for her email list for free recipes, consider donating a meal to Kensington Family shelter or plan your next event with Brooklyn Braised, which has catered events for The Brooklyn Nets, Twitter, Essence and more.
View this post on Instagram
🗣️ Have you heard?? Team Clean is coming back and we’re EXTENDING OUR HOURS! 🌞 Starting Monday (5/18), you can drop off and pick up your laundry 6 DAYS/WEEK. We’re still suspending self-service to support social distancing, but we’re now accepting drop-offs throughout the day, while simultaneously servicing pickups. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👉🏾👉🏾NEW HOURS Tues through Fri: 12PM – 8PM Sat & Mon: 8AM – 4PM Sun: CLOSED ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re ready to put the heavy stuff away and get a fresh start to the season. To aid in your spring cleaning, we have 2️⃣ promos running: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌟THE TRIO🌟 Drop Off 2 Loads of Wash-Dry-Bag, Get 30% Off the 3rd Load *All three bags must be processed as WDB and dropped off on the same day ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌟(XL) TLC🌟 Drop Off 30+ lbs of Wash-Dry-Fold, Get a Free Celsious XL Laundry Bag *This offer is valid for WDF only (not valid for WDB) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ **Terms and conditions apply** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bring us ALL your laundry – we’re ready for it! We can’t wait to see you next week. And while you’re out, don’t forget to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask. 💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 😷: @hyergoods – For every fabric mask purchased, they donate one to someone in essential services (including Team Clean!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸: @mutiaadisoma ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #celsious #modernlaundry #laundromat #thecleanerclean #newyorktough
Celsious (115 N. 7th St.)
This new laundromat for the aesthetically and eco- inclined is run by sisters Corinna and Theresa Williams. During COVID, self-service laundry is suspended, but drop off and pick up are available. Environmentally friendly detergents, dryer balls, stain sticks and more are also for sale in Celsious’ online shop.
For more Black-owned establishments to support in Brooklyn, download the app EatOkra, which maps Black-owned restaurants, follow @BlackOwnedBklyn on Instagram, and bookmark this spreadsheet sharing Black-owned New York City spaces.