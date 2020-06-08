See How the Pandemic Played Out in North Brooklyn As New York City Reopens

Starting Monday, Governor Cuomo will allow some nonessential businesses such as retail to gradually reopen with proper safety measures as part the Phase 1 reopening plan for New York City.

Welcoming our beloved businesses back is cause for socially distant celebration, but it’s also a sober reminder that COVID-19 raged across the five boroughs for more than three months as the city emerged as the epicenter of a global pandemic.

North Brooklyn, while not as hard hit as other parts of Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens, did not escape unscathed. Across the five zip codes that roughly encompass Greenpoint and Williamsburg, there are approximately 450 deaths and 5,800 confirmed cases, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The number of total positive cases in five zip codes in North Brooklyn from April 1st to June 6th.

Source: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Not all neighborhoods were equally affected by coronavirus. Williamsburg experienced comparatively higher consequences with more than 2000 cases and 120 deaths in the 11211 zip code alone; the curve also flattened more than Greenpoint’s, where the city recorded only 30 deaths from COVID-19.

The number of total COVID-19 deaths in five zip codes in North Brooklyn on June 6th.

Source: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

The number of total tests administered in North Brooklyn continues to increase, with some of the largest daily gains in testing happening in the past week.

New York State has swelled the number of diagnostic tests available, as opposed to the start of the outbreak, and effectively anyone can drop in and get a test free of charge.

The number of total COVID-19 tests in five zip codes in North Brooklyn from April 1st to June 6th.

Source: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Increased testing capacity is surely needed as more than 400,000 workers, according to The New York Times, in nonessential construction, retail and manufacturing could make their way back to their workplaces today.

“New Yorkers have bent the curve by being smart,” Governor Cuomo said during yesterday’s press conference. “New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment.”