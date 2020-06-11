Restaurants Selling Groceries This Summer in Greenpoint and Williamsburg

Restaurant takeout may have bounced back from the grim days of early March when ordering a pizza could feel like putting someone’s life on the line, but existing solely on meals emerging from plastic containers is probably not the best idea.

Groceries have become more of a necessity in New Yorkers’ lives in recent months, and thanks to our pandemic-conditioned brains, it will probably be a long, long time before those of us who are privileged to be able to fill our fridge and cabinets on the regular feel comfortable seeing a little empty space in there.

As you continue to stock up, consider shopping at these local restaurants selling provisions, dried goods, homemade condiments and more to add some local flavor to your home kitchen, all while supporting neighborhood businesses:

Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.)

If you can’t stretch that stimulus check to cover endless orders of Oxomoco’s excellent $18 burritos, try your hand at Oaxacan-style Mexican cuisine at home. Oxomoco is selling heirloom masa to make your own tortillas with ($10/pound), as well as homemade tortilla chips ($4), tortillas ($5 for three) and four types of salsa ($5 for 4 oz bottle).

Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.)

This charming French bistro has been selling European pantry provisions since early on in the pandemic. The menu includes frozen croissants ($3) to bake at home, four types of French cheese ($8 for 4 oz), French yogurt ($4), Le Gamin’s homemade mustards ($12.50) and more. A $30 three-pound roasted chicken, with sides of salad and fries, is also a worthwhile investment for lazy cooks.

Glasserie (95 Commercial St.)

In addition to an excellent all-day Mediterranean menu, Glasserie is selling specialty grocery items like Variety coffee beans ($16 & up), preserved lemons ($11), Aleppo spice ($5), plus more produce and dried goods. Toilet paper is $1 for two rolls and delivery costs $5 with a $20 minimum, while pickup with pre-orders is free.

Archestratus (160 Huron St.)

While the bookstore-cafe hybrid has always sold Italian dried goods, they’ve greatly expanded their grocery offerings amidst the pandemic. The contactless Saturday one-stop shop offers preorders of produce boxes ($38) as well as several types of cheese, Burlap & Barrel spices, flour, fresh meat, packaged Italian imports and more.

Meadowsweet (149 Broadway)

Ordering takeout from the Michelin starred Meadowsweet comes with the added bonus of chef’s specific suggested cocktail pairings for each menu item, but those who want to get creative in the kitchen can also take advantage of the restaurant’s grocery offerings. Items range from Meadowseet’s homemade bourbon barbecue sauce ($8.50 a pint) to organic produce, flour, sugar, yeast and dried goods like rice and pasta. A pint of homemade vanilla bean or caramel ice cream ($10.50) or orange and kaffir lime sorbet ($10.50) is also a nice treat.

Misi (329 Kent Ave.)

The popular pasta spot has launched MP New York, a combo grocery package, wine shop and pasta meal kit that can be pre-ordered in advance and picked up outside the restaurant. $45 gets you a pasta and sauce kit to serve four.

Little Dokebi (85 Driggs Ave.) and Kimchee Market (191 Greenpoint Ave.)

Off McGolrick Park, Little Dokebi is selling containers of kimchi along with a full takeout menu, and the Greenpoint Avenue Korean market offers fried chicken, Korean tacos and burritos, plus Korean groceries galore. Stock up on various types of kimchi, rice, pickled garlic, anchovies and more.

Leo (123 Havemeyer St.)

This Williamsburg pizza shop is selling ingredients to help make your own pie at home. Organic flours go for $4, sourdough starter is $2, and imported Spanish extra virgin olive oil is $15.