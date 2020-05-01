Greenpoint This Week: L Train Fixed, Streets Opened, Funerals Shutdown, Storefronts Vacated, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! It was just a a years ago when one of the greatest threats to North Brooklyn was the prospect of loosing access to the L train during repairs to the Canarsie tunnel. As of April 26th, the L train repairs have officially wrapped, although “additional project elements are on schedule to continue through fall 2020,” according to the MTA.

The weather will be beautiful this weekend as a pool-less and potentially beach-free summer is fast-approaching. On Friday, the city unveiled a preliminary plan introducing seven miles of streets that will be closed to traffic beginning next week with a focus on streets in and around parks.

Speaking of parks, remember to visit McCarren Park on Monday (5/4) from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to pickup a free face covering compliments of the city.

Looking for farm fresh produce on the regular this summer? The Greenpoint-Williamsburg CSA is now accepting orders with the first distribution only a month away; subsidized plans are available.

Tired of your quarantine home-cooking? Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. will be serving New England style shrimp and lobsters rolls this Saturday and Sunday, as many local restaurants reopen with takeout-only menus for the first time since closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay safe and healthy Greenpoint, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: