Greenpoint This Week: L Train Fixed, Streets Opened, Funerals Shutdown, Storefronts Vacated, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! It was just a a years ago when one of the greatest threats to North Brooklyn was the prospect of loosing access to the L train during repairs to the Canarsie tunnel. As of April 26th, the L train repairs have officially wrapped, although “additional project elements are on schedule to continue through fall 2020,” according to the MTA.
The weather will be beautiful this weekend as a pool-less and potentially beach-free summer is fast-approaching. On Friday, the city unveiled a preliminary plan introducing seven miles of streets that will be closed to traffic beginning next week with a focus on streets in and around parks.
Speaking of parks, remember to visit McCarren Park on Monday (5/4) from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to pickup a free face covering compliments of the city.
Looking for farm fresh produce on the regular this summer? The Greenpoint-Williamsburg CSA is now accepting orders with the first distribution only a month away; subsidized plans are available.
Tired of your quarantine home-cooking? Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. will be serving New England style shrimp and lobsters rolls this Saturday and Sunday, as many local restaurants reopen with takeout-only menus for the first time since closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay safe and healthy Greenpoint, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Brouwerij Lane launches a “Buck a Beer” promotion to benefit North Brooklyn Angels. (Greenpointers)
- Watch the military flyover tribute to frontline workers, as seen from Greenpoint. (Greenpointers)
- Longtime vintage children’s shop Flying Squirrel is vacating their Oak Street storefront giving away many items. (Greenpointers)
- “Essentially Open” map shows current Greenpoint+Williamsburg’s business hours. (Greenpointers)
- The BMW-owned co-working, arts, events and retail space A/D/O will permanently close. (Greenpointers)
- A Hasidic rabbi’s funeral drew over 2,000 mourners to the streets of Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- An affordable housing lottery is open for McCarren Park-adjacent apartments starting around $1,200/month for a studio. (Greenpointers)
- These Greenpoint-based set builders are using their skills to help hospitals during the pandemic. (Brooklyn Paper)
- French bistro Le Fond is crowdsourcing part of its takeout menu. (Eater NY)
- Assemblyman Joe Lentol is calling for a pause in animal euthanizations during the coronaviris crisis. (NY Post)
- More white supremacist stickers have been popping up in Greenpoint lately. (Greenpointers)
- The Brooklyn Film Fest is streaming over 140 movies right now. (Bedford & Bowery)
- The MTA will start to shutdown the subways overnight to disinfect subway cars and remove homeless people. (Gothamist)
- Some NYC renters are organizing a strike as emergency aid hasn’t helped (Curbed)
- A proposal to pair volunteers with hospitalized coronavirus patients was introduced by Assemblyman Lentol. (Brooklyn Eagle)