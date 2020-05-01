Brouwerij Lane Launches “Buck a Beer” Promotion to Benefit North Brooklyn Angels
Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave.) has introduced a new promotion to help support a local soup kitchen by donating a portion of proceeds from beer sales.
During the “Buck A Beer” promotion $1 will be donated to the North Brooklyn Angels for every can, bottle or growlerpurchased from Brouwerij Lane.
The North Brooklyn Angels continue their effort to serve fresh and healthy meals to neighbors in need, as well as feeding the front-line healthcare workers at Woodhull Hospital in Queens during the coronavirus crisis.
Please join our sister beerstore, Brouwerij Lane in supporting @northbrooklynangels with their "Buck a Beer" program. A $1 will be donated for every can, bottle or growler purchased at their beerstore. It's that simple! The more you drink, the more funds go to support our community. Help us, help them, by drinking beer! The money raised by their "Buck A Beer" program will be used to help North Brooklyn Angels continue to supply nourishing meals to community residents in need, as well as the front-line healthcare workers and military personal working at Woodhull Hospital. The North Brooklyn Angels are currently serving over 2,000 meals a week throughout the community via the big, blue Angelmobile and over 3,000 combined breakfasts, lunches and dinners to the hospital staff. Every dollar counts! 💙 $4 buys a meal for someone 💙 They are true Angels…