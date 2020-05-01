Brouwerij Lane Launches “Buck a Beer” Promotion to Benefit North Brooklyn Angels

Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave.) has introduced a new promotion to help support a local soup kitchen by donating a portion of proceeds from beer sales.

During the “Buck A Beer” promotion $1 will be donated to the North Brooklyn Angels for every can, bottle or growlerpurchased from Brouwerij Lane.

The North Brooklyn Angels continue their effort to serve fresh and healthy meals to neighbors in need, as well as feeding the front-line healthcare workers at Woodhull Hospital in Queens during the coronavirus crisis.