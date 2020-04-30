“Essentially Open” Map Shows Greenpoint and Williamsburgs’ Business Hours

A new map of “Essentially Open” businesses in North Brooklyn is helping residents to find the hours of grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The North Brooklyn Neighbors launched the map this week to help compile the shifting hours of food pantries, laundromats, bike shops and pets stores in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Specific notes and directions for customers are listed when the information is available, for example the map lists Acme Smoked Fish’s online ordering and pickup instructions; the online shop opens at noon on Tuesdays for curbside pick-up on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 2p.m.



If you notice that there’s a business missing from the map or if you spot inaccurate information, a submission form is also available to submit changes .