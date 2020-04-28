Greenpoint-Williamsburg Community Supported Agriculture Returns in June

The Greenpoint-Williamsburg CSA (which stands for community supported agriculture) is now accepting orders for their weekly and bi-weekly fresh produce pickup starting again in June.

Functioning as a volunteer-run organization, the GWCSA works to build relationships with local farmers to bring seasonal produce to the neighborhood. A typical summer brings approximately 300 sign-ups according to volunteer and core member Lydia Rockett, and the first distribution of the summer is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th.

The produce comes from the Garden of Eve farm in Long Island, and in a push to include more North Brooklyn-based food purveyors, businesses such as Acme Smoked Fish are now participating in the GWCSA.

Summer 2020 prices range from $28.55 per weekly vegetable pickup to $58.34 for the ‘Vegeholic’ bi-weekly share; options for flowers and eggs are also available.

Pickups are available twice per week; Wednesdays at The Breakers (307 Meeker Ave.) from 6:30pm – 8pm and Saturdays at McCarren Park near the dog run from 9:30am – 12pm.

There are also low-income plans that are available including discounts to members that receive public assistance with up to 50% off along with a membership fee waiver.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for distribution or soup kitchen delivery shifts can find information on the signup process and available shifts here.