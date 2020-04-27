31 Affordable Apartments Across From McCarren Park Available in NYC Housing Lottery

A new batch of affordable apartments at 470 Manhattan Ave. are available to apply for via the NYC affordable housing lottery’s Housing Connect website.

The eight-story, 101-unit apartment building designed by Hill West Architects sits across from McCarren Park and has 31 affordable units priced between 80% – 130% of the area median income; the deadline to apply is June 29th.

Affordable monthly rents range from $1,266 for a studio (80% AMI) to $2,856 for a two-bedroom apartment (130% AMI), and 50 percent of the affordable units are reserved for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 1.

An environmental investigation from 2015 revealed that prior to construction the site had to be cleaned of several volatile organic compounds as “soil vapor samples showed elevated levels of of petroleum related and chlorinated VOCs within the mitigation levels established by the New York State Department of Health,” according to the NYC Office of Remediation fact sheet.

The website Brownstoner reports that four lots were combined during the construction of 470 Manhattan Ave. including 119 Newton St., 470 Manhattan Ave. and 16-22 Eckford St.: “The sites were occupied by brick commercial structures, including single-story buildings on Newton Street and Manhattan Avenue and a four-story structure on Eckford Street.”

Amenities at the building are listed as “on-site superintendent, package room, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, window shade and microwave.” For additional fees residents can have access to a rooftop terrace, fitness center, bike storage resident lounge.