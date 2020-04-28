See The Military Flyover Tribute to Frontline Wokers From Greenpoint

Posted by Greenpointers Staff |

The military flyover tribute to frontline workers on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of @helsch)

Greenpoint, along with the rest of New York City, was treated to the spectacle of a flyover tribute by U.S. Navy and Airforce jets in honor of frontline workers on Tuesday afternoon.

Flying side-by-side in formation, F-16 Airforce jets and Navy Blue Angel jets circled North Brooklyn during the tribute as residents took to their roofs to see the action:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Hamilton (@johnhamilton_v1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Green (@theseaisgreen_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Jacob Design (@kevinjacobdesign) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dana (@mizadventure) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you healthcare workers! 👏👏👏 @usairforce @usnavy

A post shared by MaryKate Boylan / MK (@mk_boylan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blue Angels & Thunderbirds flyover.

A post shared by Crosby Harbison (@crosbyharbison) on

About Greenpointers Staff

Greenpointers is a hyperlocal blog about Greenpoint, Brooklyn covering Ash to Apollo and everything in between.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *