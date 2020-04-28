See The Military Flyover Tribute to Frontline Wokers From Greenpoint

Greenpoint, along with the rest of New York City, was treated to the spectacle of a flyover tribute by U.S. Navy and Airforce jets in honor of frontline workers on Tuesday afternoon.

Flying side-by-side in formation, F-16 Airforce jets and Navy Blue Angel jets circled North Brooklyn during the tribute as residents took to their roofs to see the action:

