Greenpoint This Week: Sanitizer for Sanitation Workers, Grocery Store and Laundromat Reductions, Quarantine Portraits, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! We are approaching a month of quarantine and our efforts are showing early signs of progress as the number coronavirus patients in the ICU at NYC hospitals might be plateauing.
As of April 10th, Greenpoint (zipcode 11222) has 44% fewer confirmed coronavirus cases compared with the NYC average, and Williamsburg (zip codes 11211 and 11249) has a 2% more confirmed cases than average. Check out the ProPublica coronavirus map which uses real-time data from the city.
The city continues to enforce social distancing and closed dog parks this week while working to remove all remaining basketball hoops from public courts. Parks remain open for solo walks and exercise, but the McGolrick Park farmer’s market will not happen this Sunday.
For more local updates catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- A number of grocery stores and laundromats have reduced hours and/or temporarily closed (Greenpointers)
- A illustrated tribute recalls the life of beloved Greenpoint pizzaiolo, Carmine Notaro, who passed away last week. (NY Times)
- Greenhook Ginsmiths donate bottles of new hand sanitizer line to local sanitation workers. (Greenpointers)
- Quarantine portraits show Greenpoint residents in their apartment windows. (Greenpointers)
- The North Brooklyn Angels launched a campaign to employ restaurant workers and feed hospital staff. (Greenpointers)
- A look into the history of North Brooklyn Angels and how the mobile soup kitchen is expanding during the coronavirus crisis. (NY Times)
- A man was stabbed to death on the J train at the Lorimer Street station and a person of interest is sought. (amNY)
- Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. is teaming up with local breweries for a new local beer market. (New 12)
- RedSky’s 1 Java Street development site hit the market for a cool $165 million. (The Real Deal)
- Gimme! Coffee permanently closes Williamsburg and Nolita locations. (Greenpointers)
- A children’s singalong from a Greenpoint apartment balcony connected quarantined neighbors. (Greenpointers)
- Dog parks closed this week throughout NYC, including the dog runs at McCarren and McGolrick Parks. (Greenpointers)
- Permits were issued for a six-story building at 256 North 9th St. (NY YIMBY)