Greenpoint This Week: Sanitizer for Sanitation Workers, Grocery Store and Laundromat Reductions, Quarantine Portraits, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! We are approaching a month of quarantine and our efforts are showing early signs of progress as the number coronavirus patients in the ICU at NYC hospitals might be plateauing.

As of April 10th, Greenpoint (zipcode 11222) has 44% fewer confirmed coronavirus cases compared with the NYC average, and Williamsburg (zip codes 11211 and 11249) has a 2% more confirmed cases than average. Check out the ProPublica coronavirus map which uses real-time data from the city.

The city continues to enforce social distancing and closed dog parks this week while working to remove all remaining basketball hoops from public courts. Parks remain open for solo walks and exercise, but the McGolrick Park farmer’s market will not happen this Sunday.

For more local updates catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: