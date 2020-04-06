Dog Parks Are Now Closed in Greenpoint and Throughout NYC

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, dog runs are closed until further notice,” the NYC Parks Dept. announced on Monday.

“Our parks remain open to dogs and pet owners to get fresh air and exercise; however, dogs must be kept on a leash according to park rules, and dog owners must keep social distance,” the Parks Dept. website states.

The closure of the doggo destinations throughout the city include the popular dog runs in McCarren and McGolrick parks in Greenpoint as well as the East River State Park in Williamsburg. Parks remain open for human visitors and leashed dogs to get their daily exercise in.

Playgrounds were closed in NYC by Governor Cuomo last week, and two weeks ago Mayor de Blasio ordered that basketball hoops removed from select parks in the city where groups of people were still congregating.

All remaining basketball hoops and tennis nets are in the process of being removed. Social distancing signs have also been placed in McCarren Park to remind visitors to keep at least six feet apart:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signs, Notices, & Grafitti (@covid19signsnyc) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin (@kristin1101) on Apr 6, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUCY (@allearslucy) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:46am PDT