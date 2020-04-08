Campaign to Feed Hospital Heroes and Employ Restaurant Workers Launched by North Brooklyn Angels

The North Brooklyn Angels launched a new initiative this week to help laid off restaurant workers and front line health care heroes. The “Neighbors Feeding Heroes” crowdfunding campaign began accepting donations on Wednesday morning with more than $650 raised so far.

The non-profit, volunteer-powered soup kitchen regularly serves freshly prepared meals for free throughout Greenpoint, Williamsburg and Bushwick in the “Angelmobile” with help from a production kitchen at Our Lady Mount Carmel Church (275 N 8th St.).

The new initiative provides workers at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens with breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days per week during the coronavirus crisis, with a kitchen team operating out of Jimmy’s Dinner (577 Union Ave.).

“The great thing that we’ve done is to put restaurant workers back to work in a safe way and we’re starting with 100 meal three times per day, Manny Howard spokesperson for the North Brooklyn Angels said. “And then, as their capacity to accept these meals grows and our capacity to produce grows, we’ll definitely put that number up. And with any luck we’ll be able to hire more restaurant workers.”