Greenpoint Laundromats and Grocery Stores Decrease Hours and Temporarily Close Due to Coronavirus

New York is on pause keeping non-essential workers at home while slowing the spread of coronavirus, but many grocery stores and laundromats, which are which are considered essential, are now operating on reduced schedules or have temporarily closed altogether.

Here’s a rundown of the current hours of Greenpoint grocery stores and laundromats:

Downtown Marketplace formerly The Garden (921 Manhattan Ave.): Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. everyday.

The store is currently not allowing shoppers inside; orders can be placed via email at [email protected] or by calling (718)-349-2376. Allow two hours for all pickup, which is curbside on the Kent Street side of the store.

CTown (953 Manhattan Ave.): The store will be closed April 11 – 19 due to a shortage in workers as a result of the coronavirus crisis.



Greenpoint Natural Market (1021 Manhattan Ave.): Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. everyday.



Lincoln Market, formerly Gourmet A’Fare Market (1133 Manhattan Ave.): Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. everyday; the first hour is reserved for senior citizens. Lincoln Market also offers online ordering and same-day delivery.

Key Food (224 McGuinness Blvd.): Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (closed Easter Sunday 4/12).



Associated (802 Manhattan Ave.): Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; first hour reserved for senior citizens (closed Easter Sunday 4/12 and Monday 4/13).



Apollo Laundromat (190 Franklin St.): Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Corner Frenzy – M&W Laundromat (995 Manhattan Ave.) Closed April 6- 12th.



Krispy Klean (120 Meserole Ave.): Hours: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., last wash 5 p.m.



Brooklynites Laundry & Cleaners (212 McGuinness Blvd): Currently closed with no schedule.

Sunshine Laundromat (860 Manhattan Ave.): 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. everyday



Apollo Express Laundromat (1021 Manhattan Ave.): Hours: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. everyday.



