Children’s Sing Along Connects Socially Distant Greenpoint Neighbors

Schools have been closed for nearly a month and virtual classrooms are the new normal as quarantined parents in Greenpoint are finding new ways to connect their kids in these socially distant times.

On Monday, Green Street residents sent footage to Greenpointers of a children’s sing along at a balcony of an apartment building for all of the neighboring kids stuck inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by greenpointers (@greenpointers) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

In the videos, guitarist Nate Palan can be heard singing renditions of “if you’re happy and you know it” and “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” as parents and kids clap and sing along from their respective balconies and backyards.

Spring break is usually in April, but the regular school break has been canceled for all of New York’s public schools, creating another challenge for families seeking a break their new homeschooling routines.

If you’re a Greenpoint parent, let us know how your family is adjusting to social distancing and homeschooling. Email: [email protected]