Greenpoint This Week: Williamsburg Rent Waived, ‘Essential’ Construction Map Revealed, Beloved Shop Owners Pass Away, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers!
We are one week into the non-essential construction ban, and if you live near an active site then check out the Dept. of Buildings’ new map of “essential” construction, and remember to call 311 with any reports.
Governor Cuomo closed the playgrounds this week but parks remain open if you must go out to for solo exercise.
Greenpoint’s farmers markets are both open this weekend at McCarren Park (Saturday 8am to 2pm) and at McGolrick Park (Sunday from 10am to 4pm ), but remember to keep a six foot distance from others to maintain social distancing.
Following CDC recommendations, Mayor de Deblasio is now asking that everyone wear face masks when out in public. The precautionary measure helps to stop the spread of coronavirus by people who are asymptomatic.
“We’re advising New Yorkers to wear a face covering when you go outside and near others. It can be a scarf, a bandana or one you make at home. But PLEASE: save medical masks for our health care workers & first responders who truly need them,” de Basio said in a statement.
For all of the butter-milk fried chicken and beer fans out there, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. is offering a takeout feast this weekend complete with house made mac and cheese and cole slaw; call ahead to place your order.
Stay safe and healthy, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Williamsburg landlord Mario Salerno is waiving rent for hundreds of tenants this month. (Greenpointers)
- High-rise apartment construction can continue in Greenpoint where affordable housing is planned. (Greenpointers)
- Local legend Carmine of Carmine’s Original Pizza passed away (Greenpointers)
- The fate of the 40 Quay St. MTA development site next to Bushwick Inlet Park is on November’s ballot. (Greenpointers)
- ACME Smoked Fish’s popular Fish Fridays continue with online ordering and curbside pickup. (Greenpointers)
- Eckford Street Studio is now offering online art classes. (Greenpointers)
- Meet the artist Eric Haze and learn about his medium-spanning work. (Greenpointers)
- Beloved shop owner and Holocaust Survivor Howard Kiffel passed away following complications from coronavirus. (Greenpointers)
- Vinnie’s Pizzeria is accepting donations to deliver free pizza to essential workers. (Greenpointers)
- New renderings show a five-story rental building at 81 India St. (NY YIMBY)
- Mail-in voting is being proposed by lawmakers including Assembly Member Joe Lentol. (WAMC)
- A four-story condo building is coming to 78 Eagle St. (NY YIMBY)
- A Los Angeles-based real estate developer purchased 167 North 1st St. for $18.6 million. (Commercial Observer)
- How are Brooklynites moving apartments during the pandemic? (Bklyner)
- A Williamsburg man is delivering food to Holocasut Survivors stuck at home during the pandemic. (NY Post)
- Restaurant owners are seeking aid amid the devastating shutdown. (NY Daily News)