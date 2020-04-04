Greenpoint This Week: Williamsburg Rent Waived, ‘Essential’ Construction Map Revealed, Beloved Shop Owners Pass Away, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers!

We are one week into the non-essential construction ban, and if you live near an active site then check out the Dept. of Buildings’ new map of “essential” construction, and remember to call 311 with any reports.

Governor Cuomo closed the playgrounds this week but parks remain open if you must go out to for solo exercise.

Greenpoint’s farmers markets are both open this weekend at McCarren Park (Saturday 8am to 2pm) and at McGolrick Park (Sunday from 10am to 4pm ), but remember to keep a six foot distance from others to maintain social distancing.

Following CDC recommendations, Mayor de Deblasio is now asking that everyone wear face masks when out in public. The precautionary measure helps to stop the spread of coronavirus by people who are asymptomatic.

“We’re advising New Yorkers to wear a face covering when you go outside and near others. It can be a scarf, a bandana or one you make at home. But PLEASE: save medical masks for our health care workers & first responders who truly need them,” de Basio said in a statement.

For all of the butter-milk fried chicken and beer fans out there, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. is offering a takeout feast this weekend complete with house made mac and cheese and cole slaw; call ahead to place your order.

Stay safe and healthy, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: