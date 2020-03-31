Vinnie’s Pizzeria Delivers Free Pies to Essential Workers

Vinnie’s Pizzeria (148 Bedford Ave.) is delivering free pizzas to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis and you can now donate a pie through their website.

The Williamsburg Pizzeria (we miss Vinnie’s Greenpoint) announced last week with an Instagram post that donations can be made through ChowNow for pies to be delivered to the people who are considered “essential” such as the workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals

Lots of wonderful people have reached out to us asking how they can help essential workers in NYC during this crisis. Think we figured out a way and this is how! Go to our website vinniesbrooklyn.com and order through ChowNow for pick up. In the special instructions write DONATE and every couple of days we will tally up the pies and bring them to a different group of essential workers and volunteers. First up are the firefighters up the block. Tomorrow we will bring them donations from you and us. If anyone has any suggestions of other Essential Workers (Doctors, nurses, people out in the trenches, volunteers etc) or people in need in the neighborhood that we can help out, please contact us! Appreciate everyone’s love and support in these crazy times.

So far Vinnie’s has delivered pies to:

Ladder 146 at FDNY:

Key Foods Greenpoint:

Woodhull Medical Center:

Whole Foods in Williamsburg:

EMS workers:

CVS in Greenpoint: