Vinnie’s Pizzeria Delivers Free Pies to Essential Workers
Vinnie’s Pizzeria (148 Bedford Ave.) is delivering free pizzas to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis and you can now donate a pie through their website.
The Williamsburg Pizzeria (we miss Vinnie’s Greenpoint) announced last week with an Instagram post that donations can be made through ChowNow for pies to be delivered to the people who are considered “essential” such as the workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals
Lots of wonderful people have reached out to us asking how they can help essential workers in NYC during this crisis. Think we figured out a way and this is how! Go to our website vinniesbrooklyn.com and order through ChowNow for pick up. In the special instructions write DONATE and every couple of days we will tally up the pies and bring them to a different group of essential workers and volunteers. First up are the firefighters up the block. Tomorrow we will bring them donations from you and us. If anyone has any suggestions of other Essential Workers (Doctors, nurses, people out in the trenches, volunteers etc) or people in need in the neighborhood that we can help out, please contact us! Appreciate everyone’s love and support in these crazy times.
So far Vinnie’s has delivered pies to:
Ladder 146 at FDNY:
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to all of you who helped us donate to Ladder 146! We appreciate you and so did they! (If anyone wants to continue to donate to essential workers, go to our website vinniesbrooklyn.com and make an order for pickup with the message DONATE in the special instructions. Thank you!)
Key Foods Greenpoint:
View this post on Instagram
Today’s Essential Worker donation to Key Food Supermarket in Greenpoint. The manager said “We really appreciate this, we’ve all be working around the clock!” These guys are true heroes. So thank you so so much to all who have donated to help us help. (Looking to donate? Go to our website at vinniesbrooklyn.com and press the ChowNow button. Order as a pickup and in the special instructions under each pie you order, type DONATE and we will make sure pizza goes out to a different essential workforce everyday. Thanks!)
Woodhull Medical Center:
View this post on Instagram
Today’s Essential Worker donation goes to Woodhull Medical Center! Love being able to feed the brave people on the front lines. Thank you so much to all of you wonderful people that continue to donate. Your kindness is inspiring. (Looking to donate? Go to our website at vinniesbrooklyn.com and press the ChowNow button. Order as a pickup and in the special instructions under each pie you order, type DONATE and we will make sure pizza goes out to a different essential workforce everyday. Thanks!)
Whole Foods in Williamsburg:
View this post on Instagram
Today’s Essential Worker Donation goes to the workers of Whole Foods on Bedford Ave! With lines stretched around the corner, these brave people are working overtime everyday making sure that we all stay stocked up and fed. Thank you, you amazing people! (Looking to donate? Go to our website at vinniesbrooklyn.com and press the ChowNow button. Order as a pickup and in the special instructions under each pie you order, type DONATE and we will make sure pizza goes out to a different essential workforce everyday. Thanks!)
EMS workers:
View this post on Instagram
Today’s Essential Worker Donation to FDNY EMS Station 35! True goddamn heroes. Out there everyday risking their own health to make sure ours stays intact. Thank you. Thank you to all of you that continue to donate. (Looking to donate? To join the DOUGH NATION? Go to our website at vinniesbrooklyn.com and press the ChowNow button. Order as a pickup and in the special instructions under each pie you order, type DONATE and we will make sure pizza goes out to a different essential workforce everyday. Thanks!)
CVS in Greenpoint:
View this post on Instagram
Today’s Essential Workers Donation goes to the workers of CVS on Manhattan Ave. These fine people are tirelessly working everyday to make sure prescriptions are filled and supplies are available. They were ecstatic to get some grub from all of you. Thank you to all of you that continue to donate. (Looking to donate? To join the DOUGH NATION? Go to our website at vinniesbrooklyn.com and press the ChowNow button. Order as a pickup and in the special instructions under each pie you order, type DONATE and we will make sure pizza goes out to a different essential workforce everyday. Thanks!) #DoughNation