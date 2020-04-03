“Essential” Construction Map Shows Greenpoint’s Building Surge Will Continue Through Pandemic

Last Friday, Governor Cuomo ordered all non-essential construction to cease to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but allowed for developments that include affordable housing to move forward.

Greenpoint’s coastal highrise construction sites will mostly continue through the pandemic according to a map released by the city on Friday.

The “Essential Active Construction Sites” map shows that work can proceed at 30 Kent St., 144 West St., 19 India St., 10 Huron St., 77 Commercial St., 1056 Manhattan Ave., 211 McGuinness Blvd. and Greenpoint Landing.

Concerned Greenpoint residents submitted photos and video over the past week of construction sites on the waterfront at Huron Street and at Greenpoint Landing, both of which appear to permitted to continue under the new guidelines.

A guidance document for building owners and contractors posted this week by DOB states that non-compliance can result in a $10,000 fine; violators can be reported to 311.

Other essential construction includes work on hospitals, homeless shelters, emergency repairs and infrastructure. There are currently 887 essential construction sites or projects in NYC, Gothamist reports:

On Monday, the DOB began an inspection sweep of the more than 35,000 non-essential construction sites across the city. Since then, they’ve issued more than 100 violations and stop work orders to sites that weren’t in compliance, an agency spokesperson told Gothamist. “So far we have seen overwhelming compliance, with over 99 percent of the non-essential construction sites we have inspected during this sweep either closed, or winding down operations to make the sites safe,” the spokesperson added.