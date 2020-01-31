Greenpoint This Week: New Franklin Street Deli, More Protected Bike Lanes, Greenpoint Library Meetup, and More!
Happy Friday Greenpointers! Construction activity was spotted in progress this week at the home of the former American Deli Market on Franklin Street, where a new deli is expected to open this spring.
Tonight, the Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) hosts its first salon art show of 2020 where attendees vote for their favorite works starting at 8 p.m..
Looking ahead to next week, there’s a meeting on Monday night at the new and soon-to-open Greenpoint Library for those interested in learning about volunteer opportunities and to hear updates on the construction process.
On Wednesday, an important meeting will be held at the Polish and Slavic Center (176 Java St.) regarding the National Grid fracked gas transmission pipeline in North Brooklyn as funding approval for the Williamsburg and Greepoint phase of the pipeline must be approved by March 2020.
For more events and weekend fun check out what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Indonesian restaurant Selamati Pagi will close in February. (Greenpointers)
- Rennovation plans for McCarren Park House include a restaurant and more bathrooms. (Greenpointers)
- After 47 years, Asemblyman Joe Lentol may face a real primary challenge in the race with Emily Gallagher. (Gothamist)
- Franklin Street and Meeker Avenue are part of a plan for 10 miles of new protected bike lanes in Brooklyn. (Greenpointers)
- Small businesses are taking a hit from the National Grid pipeline construction project in the area. (Bklyner)
- The first cyclist death of 2020 occurred on Thursday in East Williamsburg after a driver of a flatbed truck made an illegal turn. (Greenpointers)
- Three Greenpoint Avenue buildings were sold in a package deal for $29 million after selling for $23.8 million in 2014. (Greenpointers)
- Eckford Street Studio seeks volunteers for their Monday after-school art program. (Greenpointers)
- Reducing traffic lanes on the ailing BQE was recommended by Mayor de Blasio’s panel. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Permits were filed for a seven-story residential building at 680 Lorimer St. (NY YIMBY)
- A developer filed zoning amendments to construct a new low-rise condominium building at 276 Bedford Ave. (NY YIMBY)
- Instead of asking how close they can be to Grand Central, companies are now asking how close they can be to the G train. (Wall Street Journal)
- Williamsburg’s Dime Savings Bank development opened it’s ‘affordable housing’ lottery, with rents starting at $2,116/month. (6sqft)