Greenpoint This Week: New Franklin Street Deli, More Protected Bike Lanes, Greenpoint Library Meetup, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! Construction activity was spotted in progress this week at the home of the former American Deli Market on Franklin Street, where a new deli is expected to open this spring.

Tonight, the Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) hosts its first salon art show of 2020 where attendees vote for their favorite works starting at 8 p.m..

Looking ahead to next week, there’s a meeting on Monday night at the new and soon-to-open Greenpoint Library for those interested in learning about volunteer opportunities and to hear updates on the construction process.

On Wednesday, an important meeting will be held at the Polish and Slavic Center (176 Java St.) regarding the National Grid fracked gas transmission pipeline in North Brooklyn as funding approval for the Williamsburg and Greepoint phase of the pipeline must be approved by March 2020.

For more events and weekend fun check out what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: