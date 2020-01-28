Volunteer With After-School Art Program at Eckford Street Studio

The Greenpoint-based community art space Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St.) is seeking volunteers to assist with their Monday after-school art program.

“We are looking for VOLUNTEERS to help out with our donation-based Community Monday program,” ESS posted on Instagram. “This is a great opportunity for artists, students, and anyone else who is looking to build community connections and (or) gain experience in the art education world!”

After-school art sessions at ESS are for students in grades K – 5 and are held on Mondays from 3:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers can commit to certain dates or every Monday if they choose. A sample schedule lists a two hour day agenda:

3:00 Doors open

3:15 Art warm-up

3:30 Introductions and art looking

3:45 Demo of new materials or techniques

4:00 Art making

4:45 Clean up and share out

5:00 Pick-up

In other ESS events, the studio will also host a Family Art Brunch Party on Sat. March 14, with arts and crafts, food, drinks, and a silent auction.