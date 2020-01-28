Volunteer With After-School Art Program at Eckford Street Studio
The Greenpoint-based community art space Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St.) is seeking volunteers to assist with their Monday after-school art program.
“We are looking for VOLUNTEERS to help out with our donation-based Community Monday program,” ESS posted on Instagram. “This is a great opportunity for artists, students, and anyone else who is looking to build community connections and (or) gain experience in the art education world!”
After-school art sessions at ESS are for students in grades K – 5 and are held on Mondays from 3:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers can commit to certain dates or every Monday if they choose. A sample schedule lists a two hour day agenda:
- 3:00 Doors open
- 3:15 Art warm-up
- 3:30 Introductions and art looking
- 3:45 Demo of new materials or techniques
- 4:00 Art making
- 4:45 Clean up and share out
- 5:00 Pick-up
In other ESS events, the studio will also host a Family Art Brunch Party on Sat. March 14, with arts and crafts, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
It’s Family Art Party (and auction) time! Come hang with us on Saturday, March 14th, for art making, games, food, drinks, and prizes! Tickets are for sale on our website now! 🎈 Our annual auction will also kick off on the 14th, and we already have soooo many amazing items for you to bid on from local restaurants, bars, stores, tattoo shops, and more! 🎁 Want to get in on the fun? Let us know what YOU want to see in the auction, and if you run a local business or are an awesome service provider we’d love to include you! . . . #eckfordstreetstudio #esscommunityprojects #esscp #artstudio #communityartstudio #nonprofitartstudio #brooklynnonprofit #arteducation #brooklyn #northbrooklyn #greenpoint #williamsburg #brooklynart #artparty #fundraiser #familyartparty #nonprofit #auction #charity #donate #localbusiness #smallbusiness