Open Waters Control Plan, Comm Comm, Shadow Play, Happy Baking Class — What's Happening, Greenpoint? (1/29-2/4)

Literary vibes and local roots are budding at this year’s A Tree Grows in Brooklyn-themed Greenpointers Valentine’s Market! On Sunday, Feb 9th, 1-7pm, under the rustic wooden beams of the restored Greenpoint loft (67 West St 5th Flr), we’re celebrating our love of local with 60+ of Brooklyn’s best indie crafters. Sip on seasonal brews and shop your heart away from a curated selection of swoon-worthy treasures and tasty treats. There will be lots of FREE activities including face painting, henna tattoos, massages, tarot card readings and a special Valentine’s scratch-off station for kids. This year we’ve put together an epic tree-filled 3D photo booth to capture those awesome selfies! FREE gift bags of art supplies by Blick Art Materials for the first 100 guests! RSVP today and join us for the most unique shopping experiences in Brooklyn!

WEDNESDAY 1/29

* Citywide Open Waters Long Term Control Plan Public Meeting – Recommended Plan @ CUNY School of Law (2 Court Square W), 630pm, FREE, DEP (NYC Water) will be presenting plans to address the ongoing billions of gallons of Sewage Overflow that pollute the East River, Hudson River, Harlem River, Upper and Low Bay and Staten Island waterway every year, More Info

* North Brooklyn Extinction Rebellion Planning Meeting

@ PencilWorks (61 Greenpoint Ave), 7pm, FREE, Buzz 954 & come up to the 6th floor. Head through the doors to the back of the floor, More Info

♫ Anjali Rose Ariah & RainJohannes Eva LoVullo San Dellla @ 66th Congress (66 Greenpoint Ave), 7pm, $10 (door), More Info

* Comm Comm 2020 @ Bushwick Inlet Park Community Building (86 Kent Ave), 630pm, FREE, join the Comm Comm, an open forum and independent entity that acts as a platform for information sharing, networking, in accordance with the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, RSVP

THURSDAY 1/30



*♫ 1st Annual Concert to Benefit City Harvest @ The Gutter (200 N 14th St) 8pm, $10 (door), celebrate with live music and help us reach the goal of $30k for City Harvest! More Info

* Environmental Justice & Health Working Group @GreenDesk (240 Kent Ave), 630pm, FREE, North Brooklyn Neighbors bring neighbors together to develop community-based strategies to combat issues of air pollution, legacy toxins, toxic sites, and trash & waste, More Info

^ Art & Story Series @ The Moore Street Market “La Marqueta de Williamsburg” (110 Moore St), 430pm, FREE, come learn about the Three Kings and participate in an art activity! More Info

# Black Rabbit Review Issue 2 @ Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Ave), 7pm, FREE, featuring music, readings and more! More Info

♫ Changing the Narrative with Monument @ Getaway Brooklyn, (158 Green St), 8pm, $8, a special panel on how we can open up the conversation about alcohol addiction and recovery, More Info

FRIDAY 1/31

♦ Open Call People’s Choice Salon Show @ Greenpoint Gallery

(390 McGuinness Blvd), 8pm, FREE, view local art and vote for your favorites! Ballots will be passed out at the door and guests choose the winners! More Info

*♫ Brooklyn Swings Presents: Amateur Band Night @ 231 Ainslie St, 7pm, $10-$15, with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band! More Info

♫ Coilquo & Friends @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 1145pm,$5-$10(door), 90s alt dance party, Buy Tix

♫ MOOD #1 @ Magick City (37 Box St), 10pm, $20, sharing decks playing minimal, house, techno to elektro and more! Buy Tix

SATURDAY 2/1

*♫ Shadow Play: A Groundhog Day Pre-Game @ UnionDocs (322 Union Ave) 10pm, Free, eschew those Super Bowl plans and celebrate the largest species in the squirrel family over delicious (and cheap!) home-made drinks, bumping tunes, and good company, More Info

♦♫ Performance and a Party @ Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer St), 7pm, $25, a dance performance in the context of going out with friends, meeting some new people in a cool space, and having a dance party, Buy Tix

♫ DISINTEGRATION—An Immersion Into The Soundscape Of The Cure @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 11pm, $5, music and dancing, Buy Tix

♫ Whiplash @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 7pm, $15-$20, Buy Tix

♦ SECRETS OF INNER SPACE @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave), 9pm, $15, 5 to 10 minute films of any genre (narrative, documentary, experimental, music video, animation) shot anytime and anywhere that are about looking within, engaging either mind, body, blood and/or spirit, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 2/2

# One-Bowl Chocolate-Happy Baking Class @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St) 10am, $75, learn to make delicious, perfectly balanced Cocoa Brownies, Chocolate Mayo Snacking Cake with Peppermint Buttercream, and Nutella Pie, Buy Tix

♫ Music of The Beatles for Kids @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave), 12pm, $12, Buy Tix

♦ Superbowl Sunday Viewing party @ Brooklyn Billiards (90 N 11th st), 3pm, FREE, More Info

☺ 7 Year ‘Good For You’ Comedy Celebration @ Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd Stt), 9pm, FREE, celebrating 7 years of comedy with performances and a huge after party – cheap drinks and a bunch of surprises, More Info

MONDAY 2/3

♫ TUNAGE SHOWCASE

@ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St), 8pm, $20, More Info

♦ 2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation @ Syndicated Bar (40 Bogart St), 915pm, $15, your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! Buy Tix

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

☺ Regular Comedy Presents: Gulman Show @ Baby’s All Right

(146 Broadway), 830pm, $15, A stand-up comedy show, Buy Tix

TUESDAY 2/4

♦ Double Take Argento New Music Project @ Areté Venue and Gallery (67 West St #103), 8pm, $10-$20, stories from the Amazon, a piano concert, and dance performance, More Info

♫ Metronomy Signing @ Rough Trade (64 N 9th St,), 7pm, $13-$38, Buy Tix

^ Stitch Resist Shibori Workshop @ Better Than Jam’s STORE & STUDIO (20 Grattan St), 7pm, $95, welcome to those who are familiar with hand stitching or are interested in creating an all natural “real” indigo vat, Buy Tix

☺ Ambush Comedy @ Two Boots Williamsburg (558 Driggs Ave), 8pm, FREE, a comedy show in the back of a pizza shop! More Info

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick