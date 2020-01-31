Greenpoint Library Volunteer Group to Meet Inside New Building on Monday (2/3)

The Greenpoint library is poised to open this spring after a series of construction delays and a meeting with the library’s official volunteer group is scheduled for next week.

Neighbors interested in volunteering can attend the next meeting with the Greenpoint Library Community Advisory Committee on Mon., Feb. 3rd, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., which will be held inside the new library.

“While it won’t be completely finished, it will be habitable enough for a meeting! Ames O’Neill, project manager for the Greenpoint Library wrote in the meeting announcement.

Attendees should plan to meet outside the construction fence at 107 Norman Avenue, and according to O’Neill attendees will also need to sign a waiver before entering the site and should be prepared for a non-functioning elevator and/or no plumbing.

O’Neil will provide an update on the Greenpoint Library’s progress (which may include an opening date!) and the meeting will cover the following agenda:

Formation of a leadership board for Friends of Greenpoint Library (including hopefully some introductions!)

A fundraiser night at Diamond Bar tentatively on March 9th

How to support the opening of the branch

Communications (web, social media, email, podcast(?!))

The launch of the fundraising committee (first meeting pending library opening update!)

Forming a parents/children committee

The former Greenpoint Library closed in July 2107 for demolition and construction. Bookmobile service is provided near the Greenpoint Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.