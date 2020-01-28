New Deli Coming to American Deli Market Location, Fox & Fawn Relocating, and more Greenpoint Business Changes
A new deli will open at the storefront of a former Franklin Street deli, and a Manhattan Avenue second-hand shop will relocate a few doors down, among other local openings and closings.
American Deli Market (97 Franklin St.) closed in the fall of 2018 due to a rise in rent after approximately 20 years on the corner of Noble and Franklin Streets, and on Monday early work began to open a new deli work at the storefront. A man standing in front of 97 Franklin St. on Monday who identified himself as a co-owner said that renovations will take two months and that he’s also a co-owner of the bodgea at 887 Manhattan Ave. in the LA Pizza space.
Manhattan Avenue vintage shop Fox & Fawn (570 Manhattan Ave.) is currently having a major sale to clear out stock and will close on Tuesday ahead of their move to a new space down the avenue.
The new location of Fox & Fawn will relocate this week to 599 Manhattan Avenue to the storefront of a former pet supply store with a a target opening as the second week in February.
On the same block at 674 Manhattan Ave. Hair Bar & Make Up Lounge opened at the former location of Bar Uni. This marks the second location for the salon from owner Lisa Albanese who opened the original Hair Bar & Make Up Lounge in Bellmore, Long Island in 2012.
On the northern end of Manhattan Avenue the takeout sushi spot Oishi Sushi (929 Manhattan Ave.) closed earlier this month and a “for rent” sign is currently on the front of the building.