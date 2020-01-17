Greenpoint This Week: North Brooklyn Pipeline Debate, New Indoor Skate Park, City Sewage Plan, and More!
Happy Friday Greenpointers! It’s feeling frigid out there, but if you venture out of the apartment then you might want to visit the opening reception of the exhibition Weird Nature at Greenpoint Terminal Gallery (67 West St. #320) open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Over at the Greenpoint Gallery (90 McGuinness Blvd) tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight, two floors of gallery space will display local art for the gallery’s first salon show of the year, along with live music.
If you couldn’t make it to the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting last Tuesday where the local National Grid pipeline project was debated, video of the entire meeting is available here.
For more weekend fun here’s what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines:
- North Brooklyn Parks Alliance wants YOU to join their new community advisory committee. (Greenpointers)
- The city will present a new sewage overflow plan at a public meeting this month that environmental groups are questioning. (Greenpointers)
- Artists can apply to display work in the Bushwick Inlet Park gallery space. (Greenpointers)
- Greenpoint’s Brooklyn Standard closed briefly this week due to a basement flood. (Greenpointers)
- Vans opened an indoor skate park in East Williamsburg. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- The North Brooklyn National Grid pipeline faced a lot of opposition at this week’s community board meeting. (Bklyner)
- 404 people homeless people in New York City died between July 2018 and June 2019, a 39 percent increase. (Gothamist)
- A man was hospitalized after getting stabbed seven times on Diamond Street last weekend. (NY Post)
- A proposed development for 307 Kent Ave. would replace the venue Villain with two mixed-use buildings. (NY YIMBY)
- Assemblyman Joe Lentol introduced the Student Suicide Prevention Act. (The Trevor Project)
- Broadway Stages is bringing a movie production studio to Long Island City at 45-10 19th Ave. (The Real Deal)
- Gov. Cuomo claims that the L Train repairs saved millions from original projections, but the MTA has yet to release a budget breakdown. (Gothamist)
- NYC Councilmember Antonio Reynoso has the largest potential donation total so far in the 2021 Brooklyn Borough President race. (BK Reader)
- German co-living company QUARTERS plans to open two Williamsburg locations. (Multi-Housing News)
- Street artist JR is installing on a project at the Domino development in Williamsburg. (Brownstoner)