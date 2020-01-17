Greenpoint This Week: North Brooklyn Pipeline Debate, New Indoor Skate Park, City Sewage Plan, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! It’s feeling frigid out there, but if you venture out of the apartment then you might want to visit the opening reception of the exhibition Weird Nature at Greenpoint Terminal Gallery (67 West St. #320) open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Over at the Greenpoint Gallery (90 McGuinness Blvd) tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight, two floors of gallery space will display local art for the gallery’s first salon show of the year, along with live music.

If you couldn’t make it to the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting last Tuesday where the local National Grid pipeline project was debated, video of the entire meeting is available here.

For more weekend fun here’s what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines: