Artist Submissions Sought For Bushwick Inlet Park Gallery Space

NYC Parks is seeking artists to submit their works for consideration to be displayed in a gallery near the East River State Park in Williamsburg.

Artists can submit “works for inclusion in the gallery space at Bushwick Inlet Park that draws on their experiences in NYC Parks in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, on the rich culture of activism and sustainability surrounding parkland in these neighborhoods,” according to the NYC Parks statement.

The submission deadline is Feb. 29th, and the exhibition dates are May – Nov. 2020. More info on NYC Parks’ submission requirements for temporary outdoor exhibits can be found here.

For the Bushwick Inlet Park call submissions should include a resume, brief artist statement and exhibition explainer, renderings of the proposal or images of past work (limit 10 images) along with a corresponding checklist with details for the images.

Proposals can be sent to:

Bushwick Inlet Park Art Submission

Attn: Mary Salig-Husain, North Brooklyn Park Director

86 Kent Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249