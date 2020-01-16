Greenpoint’s Brooklyn Standard Closes Temporarily Due to Basement Flood

Brooklyn Standard (188 Nassau Ave.) was forced to close today following a basement flood and a visit from the Department of Health.

The good news is that the neighborhood cafe plans to reopen later today at 4:30 p.m.

According to a co-owner, Brooklyn Standard received major violations after a pipe burst in the basement yesterday and was forced to close due to the standing water after DOH required a licensed plumber to be on-site “even though staff remediated the problem as it happened.

“We’ve been waiting for DOH to clear our receipts of proof,” the co-owner said.

Concerned customers contacted Greenpointers today worried that the cafe permanently closed as Brooklyn Standard is a staple for many Greenpointers who live near McGolrick Park.

Worry not, your morning breakfast and afternoon tofu bahn mi spot is here to stay.