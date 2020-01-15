CB1 Land Use Meeting, Disgorgeous, Making Images Move, Stereopanorama — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (1/15-1/21)

WEDNESDAY 1/15

* CB1 Land Use Committee Meeting @ Swinging 60’S Senior Citizens Center (211 Ainslie St), 6:30 pm, FREE, Two Trees will present their plan for the buildings and park at Metropolitan Avenue on the East River to the CB1 Land Use committee, More Info

*♫ The Method: Artist Development Workshop @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St) 630pm, FREE, bring your assets (music, video, social media) and walk you through ways you can take your career to the next level, followed by a Q&A, More Info

♫ Wale @ Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost St) 8pm, $30, a floating comedy show, Buy Tix

^ At The Ink Well Reading Series @ WORD Brooklyn (126 Franklin St), 7pm, FREE – $20, More Info

THURSDAY 1/16



# Re-Setting the Table: The Future of Chinese Food and Drink in America @ MOFAD Lab (62 Bayard St) 7pm, $25, explore the traditional role of food and alcohol in Chinese culture, and how social and historical circumstances have shaped the way diners encountered it, Buy Tix

☺ Everyone’s A Critic @ Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd St), 730pm, $10, an improv show based on Yelp reviews, Buy Tix

♦ Stereopanorama Returns! @ The City Reliquary (370 Metropolitan Ave), 7pm, $15, immerse yourself in the 1950s through incredible Midcentury 3-D photographs — taken mostly by amateurs with the Stereo Realist Camera system, Buy Tix

♫ Agnes Obel @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St,) 730pm, $25, Buy Tix

FRIDAY 1/17

♦ Weird Nature – Opening @ Greenpoint Terminal Gallery (67 West St, Ste 320), 7pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Afrotheque – Afro House & Techno @ Knitting Factory Brooklyn (361 Metropolitan Ave), 1130pm, FREE, a new Brooklyn party, exploring the rich textures, sounds and rhythms of underground African house and techno, More Info

♫ Greenpoint Gallery First Open Call of 2020 @ Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd), 8pm, FREE, two floors of Gallery Space and a stellar lineup of local bands and musicians sure to entertain, More Info

♦ “THREE CHRISTS” @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave) 8pm, $12, Dr. Alan Stone who is treating three paranoid schizophrenic patients at the Ypsilanti State Hospital in Michigan, each of whom believed they were Jesus Christ, Buy Tix

SATURDAY 1/18

♫ DejaVilla Release Party @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 9pm, FREE, Soul, Funk, Disco and House Music all night long, More Info

♦♫ Elefants vs Bears: music by Fjóla Evans & Leaha Maria Villarreal @ Areté Venue and Gallery (67 West St #103,), 7pm, $15, More Info

♫ Nightwav – A Synthwave Party @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 11pm, FREE, a site-specific installation along with assemblage works on textile, and new large-scale colored pencil works on paper, More Info

♫ Personal Space, Language, Luah @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave), 8pm, $10, begins with swimming in our pool, followed by a family-friendly movie, Buy Tix

* Distillery Tour @ Greenhook Ginsmiths (233 Eagle St), 330pm, $20, get a look behind the scenes of the unique distilling process, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 1/19

♦ Slowdanger physical integration @ Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer St) 12pm, $10, an explorational movement experience accompanied by an evolving sound score, More Info

☺The Highlights: A Comedy Show in a Hair Salon! @ CutLoose (117 Dobbin St), 8pm, $5, a comedy show in a hair salon? If that sounds too cute to believe get this: it’s REAL! And to make things even more fun, it’s hosted by a blonde, a brunette and a redhead! Buy Tix

^ Cut Me Up Launch Party @ Quimby’s Bookstore (536 Metropolitan Ave), 6pm, FREE, make collages and enjoy some drinks, More Info

♫ Caroline Polachek Solo Keyboard Set + Signing @ Rough Trade (64 N 9th St), 2pm, FREE, More Info

MONDAY 1/20

#☺ Disgorgeous: Rock Against The Tariffs @ 21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave), 730pm, $55, live podcast, three different wines, family style wings, pizza, and fries, Buy Tix

☺ Regular Comedy Presents: Clark And The Homies @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), 830pm, $15, Two sets of improvised music, Buy Tix

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♦ Colors: An Art + Charity Event

@ GHOST (291 Metropolitan Ave), 7pm, $10, More Info

TUESDAY 1/21

* Making Images Move: Handmade Cinema and the Other Arts @ Light Industry

(155 Freeman St), 7pm, $8, a lecture and screenings, More Info

♦ Working with Resists Dye Workshop @ Better Than Jam’s STORE & STUDIO (20 Grattan St), 630pm, $95, flour, wax, gum, and glue are all really interesting ways to create texture and pattern on your fabrics, learn to experiment with all of them, Buy Tix

* Trivia @ Getaway (158 Green St), 7pm, FREE, show off how smart you are at trivia night Trivia! Drinks! Prizes, RSVP

♫ Cut-Line Showcase // The Rise of 2020 @ TBA Brooklyn (395 Wythe Ave), 9pm, FREE, 2 for 1 drinks 9pm – 10pm and complimentary pizza, More Info

