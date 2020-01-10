Greenpoint This Week: BQX Redux, Swastika Vandals, Franklin Street Bike Lane Redesign, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! A photo exhibition featuring photos from 1990s era Williamsurg opens tonight at 383 Bushwick Ave. from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

On Saturday, a new Greenpoint-based art collective will host its debut show featuring the works of 12 members at Brooklyn Bliss (1048 Manhattan Ave.).

Looking ahead to next Tuesday, there’s the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 public meeting with a jam-packed agenda including a presentation from National Grid on a contentious local gas main construction project.

For more events check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines: