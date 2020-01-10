Greenpoint This Week: BQX Redux, Swastika Vandals, Franklin Street Bike Lane Redesign, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! A photo exhibition featuring photos from 1990s era Williamsurg opens tonight at 383 Bushwick Ave. from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
On Saturday, a new Greenpoint-based art collective will host its debut show featuring the works of 12 members at Brooklyn Bliss (1048 Manhattan Ave.).
Looking ahead to next Tuesday, there’s the monthly Brooklyn Community Board 1 public meeting with a jam-packed agenda including a presentation from National Grid on a contentious local gas main construction project.
For more events check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines:
- Two men were caught on camera vandalizing a Greenpoint restaurant with hate graffiti. (Greenpointers)
- Meet the owner of Williamsburg Mediterranean restaurant Pheasant (Greenpointers)
- Italian restaurant Adelina’s launched a new fully plant-based menu featuring fermented dough pizza (Greenpointers)
- An audit of Greenpoint and Williamsburg post offices found lots of room for improvement. (Greenpointers)
- Despite community pushback the MTA is seeking to sell their property at 40 Quay St. to developers on land that sits adjacent to Bushwick Inlet Park. (Greenpoint Post)
- The past decade brought a surge of luxury condo development with Williamsburg and Greenpoint leading in the amount of new construction as rents skyrocket. (NY Times)
- Xi’an Famous Food’s in Long Island City is closed after a fire (Eater NY)
- Two Trees presented plans to an overflow crowd on a proposed Williamsburg development with 1,000 apartments and an East River beach. (Bklyner)
- Pierozek is Greenpoints’ newest Polish restaurant and its long-term success may be its synchronization of past and present. (NY Times)
- The city has renewed a push for the BQX streetcar with a series of public workshops. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- One year after the L Train apocalypse Williamsburg rents have soared. (Curbed)
- Williamsburg’s annual Three Kings Parade was last weekend. (Bylyner)
- 698 Manhattan Avenue sold for $6.6 million. (NY Times)
- The hyperlocal website Free Williamsburg is saying goodbye after 22 years. (Brooklyn Vegan)