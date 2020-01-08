Swastika Vandals Caught In The Act Outside Acapulco in Greenpoint

A surveillance camera captured two men in the act of vandalizing the Greenpoint Mexican restaurant Acapulco (1116 Manhattan Ave.) with hate graffiti last December.

🚨WANTED for AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: Recognize them? On 12/22 at 9:20 am, these two men drew swastikas & profanities on the outside of 1116 Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn. If you have any information, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Hate of any kind will NOT be tolerated in NYC. pic.twitter.com/xsAjQzLU87 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 8, 2020

The NYPD released footage of the men drawing a swastika on the Manhattan Avenue restaurant on December 22nd and are investigating the incident with help from the Hate Crimes Task Force.

Send any information to crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).