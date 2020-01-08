Swastika Vandals Caught In The Act Outside Acapulco in Greenpoint

The suspects who vandalized Acapulco (1116 Manhattan Ave.) with a swastika in December. (Courtesy of NYPD)

A surveillance camera captured two men in the act of vandalizing the Greenpoint Mexican restaurant Acapulco (1116 Manhattan Ave.) with hate graffiti last December.

The NYPD released footage of the men drawing a swastika on the Manhattan Avenue restaurant on December 22nd and are investigating the incident with help from the Hate Crimes Task Force.

Send any information to crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

