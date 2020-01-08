Growing Up in 90s Williamsburg, Art Circle Debut, Beautification, Community Board 1 Meeting — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (1/8-1/14)

WEDNESDAY 1/8

* Kristina Naplatarski 2020 Kickoff and Fundraiser @ Casa Publica BK (594 Union Ave), donation-based, support a Greenpoint natives’ campaign to bring effective, new leadership to the District Leader role in Assembly District 50, More Info

* 94 Precinct Community Council Meeting @ St. John’s Lutheran Church (155 Milton) 7pm, FREE, Join Captain Kathleen Fahey, the 94 Precinct Community Council, and members of the 94th Precinct for their monthly public meeting, More Info

♫ Sacred Song School with Ixchel Prisma @ Sacred Arts Research Foundation (107 Green St. #G55) 7pm, $10 – $20 (donation), a floating comedy show, Buy Tix

☺ How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Fundraising @ Elsewhere (599 Johnson Ave), 7pm, $25, a Comedy Benefit for Emily Gallagher, Candidate for NYS Assembly, 50th District, Buy Tix

THURSDAY 1/9



♫ The Dead South – Served Cold Tour @ Warsaw (261 Driggs Ave) 8pm, $25, Buy Tix

♫ Deli Girls @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, $10, with NAH, Dreamcrusher, Shawty, Ghösh, Dj Skyshaker, Buy Tix

♫ ‘NEVER BEFORE NEVER AGAIN’ @ Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer St), 8pm, $18, improvisation-based performance artists, to cross-pollinate audiences, and to highlight the awesome and varied possibilities improvisation has to offer, Buy Tix

♫ Dream Seed featuring Fernando Lechón @ Golden Drum (97 Green St, # G1) 730pm, $25, participants are led through guided meditations and sound healing practices designed to harmonize body, mind, and spirit. Some blankets and yoga mats will be provided, Buy Tix

FRIDAY 1/10

♦ Growing Up in 90s Williamsburg @ Void Studios (383 Bushwick Ave) 8pm, FREE, See photos from native Williamsburg residents from the 90s, presented by the Brooklyn Social More Info

♫ FERUS Festival: Sister Sylvester “The Eagle and the Tortoise @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), 7pm, $25, plunge into experimental storytelling, ricochets between individual and collective experiences, Buy Tix

♫ Oh My Rockness’ Hardest Working Bands @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), 7pm, $10, Buy Tix

♦ Solo Show : Jessica Bedson @ Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) 8pm, FREE, kick off the 2020 season of weekly shows, along with special musical guests, More Info

SATURDAY 1/11

♦ Greenpoint Art Circle Debut Show @ Brooklyn Bliss (1048 Manhattan Ave), 6pm, FREE, join a new local collectives’ debut art show featuring works of varying media by 12 artists, More Info

♦♫ Light Up Your 2020 @ CLASS & CO (260 Ainslie St), 4pm, $5-$22, join Ars Poetica for everything you need to be grounded + inspired for the decade. Yoga, meditation, tea ceremony, music, and light, Buy Tix

♦ Java Project Art Opening Reception @ Java Project (252 Java St), 6pm, FREE, a site-specific installation along with assemblage works on textile, and new large-scale colored pencil works on paper, More Info

♦ Dive-In Family Movie: “Trolls” @ Greenpoint YMCA (99 Meserole Ave), 330pm, FREE, begins with swimming in our pool, followed by a family-friendly movie, More Info

♦ CineSchool: “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales” @ PS 110 The Monitor School (124 Monitor St), 2pm, FREE, discover world cinema and international cultures through Film, More Info

SUNDAY 1/12

♫ United We Care: New York City for Australia @ 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole St) 4pm, $20, a stellar lineup of local DJs in support of Australia, Buy Tix

♦ Beautification @ Union Docs (322 Union Ave), 730pm, $10, two works on the concept of beautification to open up a conversation around when development may be erasure., Buy Tix

♦ LIGHT SIDE: A JOURNEY WITH DAVID PROWSE @ Film Noir Cinema

(122 Meserole Ave), 5pm, $10, a view into the life of the British actor who famously portrayed Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, Buy Tix

♦ Mouse Taxidermy Class @ Quimby’s Bookstore NYC (536 Metropolitan Ave), 530pm, $135, an experienced taxidermist and entomologist, will guide you through each basic step on the wondrous journey from simple dead rodent to glamorous preserved specimen Buy Tix

MONDAY 1/13

☺ Kismet: A Comedy Show of Chances @ Knitting Factory Brooklyn

(361 Metropolitan Ave), 8pm, FREE, NYC’s top pro comics spin the “wheel of fate” and take a comedic risk live on stage, RSVP

♫ Center For Whatever @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St), 9pm, FREE, Two sets of improvised music, More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Pinegrove | Listening Party + Signing @ Rough Trade NYC (64 N 9th S), 7pm, FREE, More Info

TUESDAY 1/14

* Brooklyn Community Board 1 Monthly Public Hearing @ Swinging 60s Senior Center (211 Ainslie St), 630pm, FREE, presentations from National Grid, the design of Mccarren Park’s house. and Smorgasburg, More Info

* No North Brooklyn Pipeline, Renewables NOW Rally @ Swinging 60s Senior Center (211 Ainslie St), 6pm, FREE, National Grid finally decided to back-pedal due to public demand from the community and do an info session and public hearing on a pipeline they are already tearing up our streets for, More Info

* January #DemDebate Watch Party @ Macri Park (462 Union Ave), 8pm, FREE, RSVP

* Bernie on the Ballot + Debate Watch Party!@ The Well (272 Meserole St), 730pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick