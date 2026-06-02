The city is counting down the days until the 2026 World Cup starts on June 11!

Greenpoint and Williamsburg have no shortage of sports bars that will be showing the matches, but if you don’t know where to start, check out our list below of some top contenders.

Socceria Ramirez

Tacos at the newly-opened Socceria Ramirez from the Taqueria Ramirez team. Photo: Socceria Ramirez

One of the most obvious choices for watching this year’s World Cup is Socceria Ramirez (46 Norman Ave.), a soccer-focused sports bar and restaurant in Greenpoint from the team behind Taqueria Ramirez.

The newcomer briefly opened on May 30 for the Champions League Final and reopens on June 6 and 7 before kicking it into high gear with the World Cup on June 11.

Ramirez’s Giovanni Cervantes and Tania Apolinar teamed up with two partners, Josh Borock and John Hilmes, to open Socceria Ramirez in the space that was previously home to Nura.

While Taqueria Ramirez’s tacos will certainly make an appearance, Socceria’s menu promises a wider variety of options, including breakfast. Soccer fans can enjoy dishes like “chilaquiles, huevos estrellados con hoja santo, huevos ahogados en chile pasilla,” plus, hot dogs, wings, and the Taqueria Ramirez burger at night.

Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) has teamed up with local men’s and women’s soccer club, Brooklyn FC, to create a special collaborative beer called Golden Goal.

From June 11 to July 19, Three’s Brewing will be showing World Cup matches and offering pints of Golden Goal for $7 during the games.

Plus, the Greenpoint bar has a new food partner, Grand Army South, and was recently renovated with updated booth seating throughout the dining room, a new bar, and elevated finishes.

Wayne & Sons

Wayne & Sons (57 South 5th St.), a Tex-Mex spot that opened earlier this year in Williamsburg, is calling itself the official home of the Wayne’s World Cup this summer.

The restaurant urges fans to “kick off” with them on June 11 for Mexico vs. South Africa. It will be showing all of the games and offering “drink specials galore.”

Wayne & Sons told Greenpointers that it will serve “twists on food items from different countries that are playing” and will have the World Cup Wayner-ita made from a recipe that dates back to 1978 in Dallas. There will also be the official Jim Beam Lemonade offered throughout the World Cup, collabs with liquor brands, and merch giveaways.

Kent Ale House

Kent Ale House (51 Kent Ave.) calls itself the “best sports and craft beer bar in Brooklyn to watch rugby and soccer.”

The bar is gearing up for the World Cup with a cute countdown on Instagram that they are calling “Meet Our Starting Eleven for the World Cup.” First up was Bailey the bartender who has been working at Kent Ale House for 3 years and loves “Premier League mornings.” The post said, “With just 11 days until the World Cup kicks off, swing by and say hi to Bailey this weekend!”

The Cactus Shop

The Cactus Shop (231 Kent Ave.) is a Mexican speakeasy-style cocktail bar known for tequila- and mezcal-based drinks.

On Instagram, the bar announced that they will be showing World Cup matches on “big screens all over the bar and patio” with cold beers, agave cocktails, food, and “toda la energía del Summer of Fútbol.” Plus, you can make reservations for game watching on .

Banter

Beer at Banter’s bar. Photo: Banter

Williamsburg’s Banter (132 Havemeyer St.) shows “soccer all the time,” including live Premier league, MLS, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 games, so most local soccer fans know this is a great option for World Cup viewing.

For past World Cups, the bar has done things like the Banter Beer Passport featuring beers from almost all of the participating countries. They haven’t publicized specials for this year’s World Cup yet aside from a kick-off party on June 6.

Berry Park

Berry Park (4 Berry Street) is a women-owned Williamsburg soccer bar with casual bar food like burgers, a wide selection of beers, and a rooftop with spectacular city views.

On Instagram, the bar calls itself the “best soccer bar in NYC” and mentions the World Cup alongside the Euro Cup, Copa America, Premier League, Champions League, and La Liga, noting that “the world unites with futbol.” So it’s safe to say that Berry Park will be showing the World Cup matches.

The Box House Hotel

The Box House Hotel (77 Box St.) is gearing up for a month of World Cup watch parties and inviting both hotel guests and locals to the rooftop and restaurant,The Brooklyn Lantern, to watch the games and enjoy themed bites and drinks in an environment that is less chaotic than a typical sports bar.

The Box House’s World Cup offerings will include some staples from their sister restaurant Madre. There will be black truffle croquetas, a market salad with aged pecorino, hamachi tostadas with whipped ricotta, Spanish garlic shrimp, strawberry bruschetta, chips and guacamole, and a cheeseburger, plus World Cup-inspired wings in rotating flavors based on which game is being shown.