Good evening, Greenpointers.

From elections to the G train shutdown, to McGuinness Boulevard, this was a busy and newsworthy week in the neighborhood.

The encroaching redevelopment of West Street continues, as Pearl Realty Management sells off parcels of land. Most recently, they sold 72 West Street, home of the iconic water tower, now slated to become a residential building.

In more controversial housing news, several neighbors gathered at City Hall to urge the New York City Council to reject the proposed Monitor Point development.

The upcoming G train shutdowns suck anyway you slice it, but they especially impact local businesses. More than 50 business owners signed an open letter asking the MTA to move necessary repairs to weeknights instead.

We did it, Zo (is this reference passé now? Let us know). After years of delays and backroom dealmaking, McGuinness Boulevard is finally getting the full redesign.

It’s less than a month until the primary election! We’re kicking off with Vichal Kumar, a public defender.

Local art lovers can enjoy a wide range of options as Greenpoint Open Studios returns this weekend for a free event. New gallery space Donkey, whom we spoke to earlier this week, should be among your list of places to check out. And next month, Kingsland Wildflowers will host an immersive rooftop dance party.

Our guide will steer you in the right direction for other fun activities this upcoming week.

Williamsburg’s Rose Marie is closing after just about a year. However, the team promises a new concept in the space soon. And speaking of local teams, Taqueria Ramirez’s soccer-focused bar is officially opening this weekend.

In and around North Brooklyn

A look at Greenpoint’s new beach.

How Pacha, the club replacing Brooklyn Mirage, is trying to improve from its cursed predecessor.

Sadly, a teen was killed while subway surfing on the Williamsburg Bridge.