As recent lease terminations prompted a game of musical chairs for several West Street storefronts, another space is embracing that sense of change.

Greenpoint locals Lauren Cascio and Ryan Hastings, a designer and artist, respectively, have rebranded the previously eponymous Ryan Hastings Gallery (60 West St.) as Donkey, with the same dedication to serving as a neighborhood spot.

“The space started as Ryan’s studio. He’d be painting and people would keep opening the door to say hi. It already felt like a community space, so flipping it into a gallery was a pretty natural, seamless transition,” the team tells Greenpointers.

Photos courtesy of Donkey.

“We hosted two group shows with energy that made us realize that Greenpoint could use another place for artists and people who love art (as it seems to keep running out of them).”

The space is currently hosting David Rhoads’ show, “Springtime in NYC,” through May 31. Up next is Paul Neuman, opening on June 11.

And as for the cheeky name?

“Donkeys are humble and hardworking. They carry the weight and keep going. Artists do the same — they carry the culture through good times and (hello!) bad ones, or strange ones, into whatever’s next.”

The space is open on Fridays from 5-8 pm, weekends from 12-5 pm, or by appointment.