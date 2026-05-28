Williamsburg’s Rose Marie (524 Lorimer St.), a bar and restaurant from the team behind Manhattan’s Yellow Rose, is closing after less than one year.

The Southern-inspired spot opened last June after its predecessor Magdelene closed due to a legal battle between the owner and landlord.

Rose Marie announced the upcoming closure on Instagram, stating that the last day of service will be June 13.

The Instagram announcement said that the past year “has been a rollercoaster of high highs and low lows” for the restaurant.

The post continued with, “We’re sad to see this iteration of Rose Marie come to an end. Places take on a life of their own, and we’re proud of what this one became and the memories made here.”

The interior of Rose Marie, featuring Jamie Morrison’s mural. Rose Marie’s Instagram

Rose Marie ended the announcement by saying that customers should “stay tuned to see” what the team has “in store at 524 Lorimer.”

Rose Marie’s team told Greenpointers that they are “opening something new in the space,” noting that the closure is not due to issues with the landlord like Magdelene. They will be making an announcement about the new project next week.

Rose Marie’s “closing hours” start this week. It will be open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.