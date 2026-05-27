In case you missed it, word on the street (and below the street) is that more disruptions to G train service are on the way this summer in the form of suspended service most weekends in June (plus more in August, September, and December).

However, neighbors, electeds, and business owners are pushing back, particularly in light of the impact these outages will have on not just residents and working folks trying to get from point A to point B, but also to local commerce and the health of our small businesses.

This week, Shop Small Greenpoint, originators of the now-twice-annual small biz retail crawl, have rallied numerous concerned parties to express their concerns and request a more suitable alternative through a collective letter to the MTA Board. In particular, they note occasions like Pride, the World Cup, and the winter holiday season as vital sources of business traffic that will be affected.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board: We are writing as a broad coalition of business owners across Greenpoint and Williamsburg regarding the proposed weekend closures on the G train throughout the remainder of 2026. As the Board is aware, millions of New Yorkers rely on the subway for work and leisure. Among them are the tens of thousands of riders who use the G to get to and from Greenpoint, without any alternative reliable transit option. Buses in the neighborhood frequently run with 30 minute headways even on weekdays, and shuttle bus service ranges from surprisingly fast to slower than walking. We all want better-performing trains and understand the necessity of this work, but this progress cannot come at the cost of our livelihoods. We urge the MTA to shift to weekday overnight closures and cancel the planned weekend closures, particularly in June and December. These vital months encompass some of the busiest weeks of the year for our businesses – NYC Pride, the World Cup, and Christmas. Without functional train service on weekends, many of our businesses may not survive to 2027. We ask that the MTA work directly with our elected representatives and the business community to develop a work plan that does not place excessive burdens on our neighborhoods. Signed,

Perri Salka, The WonderMart, 141 India St.

Adam Saucy, Odd Fox Coffee, 984 Manhattan Ave.

Katelyn Kennedy, Minus Moonshine, 257 Driggs Ave.

Joseph Ferrari, Tend Greenpoint, 252 Franklin St.

Shawn Dixon, Otis & Finn Barbershop, 197 Franklin St. Caitlin Maestrini, Lagenheten, 34 Norman Ave.

Janine Sopp, Clay Space, 275 Calyer St.

Alana Campbell, Campbell & Co., 209 Nassau Ave.

Roy Caires, Alter, 140 Franklin St.

Tommy Cole, Alter, 140 Franklin St.

Kate Durand, YO BK, 607 Manhattan Ave.

Ivan Martinez, Tula House, 59 Meserole Ave.

Lanty Hou, Bagel Joint, 230 Calyer St.

Stacy Hauger, Fritz & Fräulein, 65 West St.

Laura Lanz-Frolio, Proprietors Vintage & Handmade, 157 Green St.

Carly Boonparn, Parachute Brooklyn, 151 Norman Ave.

Edy Massih, Edy’s Grocer, 136 Meserole Ave.

Robby Schnall, Woods Grove, 109 Franklin St.

Sunim Choi, Goldpoint Jewelry, 568 Manhattan Ave.

Rich Zapata Rosas, BLND Coffee Studio, 141 India St.

Carolyn Heitmann, Brooklyn Craft Company, 165 Greenpoint Ave.

Rachel Despeaux, Awoke Vintage, 16 Bedford Ave.

Meaghan Costello, Coz, 760 Manhattan Ave.

Alexis Krase, Plus BKLYN, 671 Manhattan Ave.

Edward Wang, UrbanCred, 65A West St.

Adam Stamper, Kaleidoscope Coffee, 151B Nassau Ave.

Larasati Vitoux, Maison Jar, 566 Leonard St.

Ivana Somorai, RHYTHM ZERO, 32 Kent St.

Carson Koser, Close Friends, 186 Nassau Ave.

Melissa Carl, Nassau Avenue Gallery, 123 Nassau Ave.

Katherine Lee, PIQUANT Vintage, 231 Norman Ave.

Molly Halpin, Brownstone Botanical, 173 Green St.

Dylan Wells, Ray’s Hometown Bar, 905 Lorimer St.

Irene Hernandez, Eckhart Beer Co., 545 Johnson Ave.

Suzanne Agbayani, Flower Cat, 162 Noble St.

Francois Vaxelaire, The Lot Radio, 17 Nassau Ave.

Belvy Klein, McCarren Parkhouse LLC, 855 Lorimer Ave.

Aaron Broudo, McCarren Parkhouse LLC, 855 Lorimer St.

Magdalena Stefanske, Charlotte Patisserie Inc, 596 Manhattan Ave.

Sara Conklin, Radio Star, 13 Greenpoint Ave. & Glasserie, 95 Commercial St.

Jason Scherr, Think Coffee, 10 Devoe St.

Presley Nguyen, Joy Flower Pot, 713 Lorimer St.

TJ Gargan, Teddy’s Bar & Grill, 96 Berry St.

Nicole Onisick, Panzón, 23 Greenpoint Ave.

Stephany Burgos, Good Days, 91 South 6th St. Robert Shamlian, Spritzenhaus, 33 Nassau Ave.

Darin Rubell, Spritzenhaus, 33 Nassau Ave.

Andy McDowell, Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St.

Julie Hurley, Rule of Thirds, 171 Banker St.

Rachel Mckinstry, Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer St.

Keith Sirchio, Little Tiffin, 970 Manhattan Ave.

Monurai Bhakdina, Little Tiffin, 970 Manhattan Ave.

Christine Lynch, Local Color NYC, 206 Franklin St.

Giovanni Cervantes, Taqueria Ramirez, 94 Franklin St. CC:

Council Member Lincoln Restler

Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez