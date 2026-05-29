If you were looking for a place to watch soccer, we’ve got good news and bad news.

The good news: Socceria Ramirez (46 Norman Ave.) has opened in record time. The bad news: opening day is already sold out.

Socceria Ramirez opens tomorrow, May 30, and will screen the Champions League Final game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Eater New York reports.

After that, the Mexican spot will reopen on June 6 and 7 before kicking it into high gear with the World Cup on June 11.

The Taqueria Ramirez team took over the space previously home to Nura, which only closed in February. Ramirez’s Giovanni Cervantes and Tania Apolinar teamed up with two partners, Josh Borock and John Hilmes, to open this soccer-focused sports bar.

While the famous tacos will certainly make an appearance, Socceria’s menu promises a wider variety of options, including breakfast. Expect dishes like “chilaquiles, huevos estrellados con hoja santo, huevos ahogados en chile pasilla.”

At night, diners can chose from options like hot dogs, wings, and the Taqueria Ramirez burger.

Also a change from the quick-moving lines of Taqueria Ramirez? Socceria is a place to linger.

“Games are two hours long, and I want people to feel relaxed and not rushed,” Cervantes told us in April.