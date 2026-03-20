Good evening, Greenpointers

Spring has officially arrived! Start it off right with any one of these local activities.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso approved the controversial Monitor Point project—with some conditions.

D.A.R.E. to resist drugs and alcohol, or else incur the wrath of Officer Scott, soon to return to the stage at Brooklyn Art Haus.

But if you simply must indulge, a new cannabis dispensary has taken over from FlynnStoned. Why the changeover? We’re still not really sure.

AI is coming for your job, your brain, and now, your neighborhood.

Which is why we need to protect spaces sustained by human creativity! Thankfully, that scored some wins this week—Triskelion Arts shared that they have finally purchased their building after more than two decades in the area. Photography studio Dreams on Command just opened a new gallery space.

And in the ultimate testament to giving the machines a break, we visited All Things Grow, a mushroom and horticulture shop offering workshops out of 67 West Street.

Greenpoint is not hurting for more croissants, but we’re getting some anyway. Balera, a new Italian restaurant, finally opened in Williamsburg. And another pizza place is opening in Greenpoint.

Get those earplugs ready, when the Breakaway Music Festival stops by Under the K Bridge Park this summer.

In and around North Brooklyn

Williamsburg residents say a man’s frequent screaming keeps them up at night.

Ocean’s 8, Brooklyn-style.

Spring’s hottest accessory? A tote bag featuring a ramen-eating seal.