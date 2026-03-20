Greenpoint’s 50 Norman complex is getting a Japanese-inspired Italian pizza restaurant.

Pizza 4P’s was founded in Vietnam in 2011 by Japanese native Masuko Yosuke. Today, the company operates over 40 locations globally across Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Japan, and this July, Pizza 4P’s is making its American debut at 50 Norman Avenue.

Pizza 4P’s motto “Make the World Smile for Peace” was inspired by “peaceful moments shared at pizza parties with friends.”

Throughout the brand’s journey across Asia, the Pizza 4P’s team has dedicated themselves to house-made cheese crafted in their own workshops, hospitality inspired by Japanese omotenashi, ingredients with traceable producers, and sustainability, even going as far as publishing detailed sustainability reports annually.

Currently, Yosuke, co-founder Sanae Takasugi and director Kazuya Kubota, are visiting local farms one by one, carefully selecting the freshest ingredients available in New York.

“We build our restaurants on a foundation of sustainability, sourcing ingredients locally in every country where we operate,” Kubota told Greenpointers.

“In New York, I personally visited more than 20 producers, including vegetable farmers, wheat growers, pork and cattle farmers, and dairy producers. Using these ingredients, we are developing a menu unique to our New York location.”

A rendering of Pizza 4P’s Brooklyn location, opening this summer. Photo: Pizza 4P’s

At the helm of Pizza 4P’s kitchen is Chef Ken Sakamoto, who is also the owner and chef at Michelin-starred Cenci, an Italian restaurant in Kyoto.

Chef Sakamoto’s signature pie at Pizza 4P’s is the Burrata, which is also the brand’s most popular menu item. The menus at Pizza 4P’s other locations focus on pizza, but also include pastas, mains, and a variety of appetizers.