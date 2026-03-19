Williamsburg’s newest Italian restaurant and pizzeria, Balera (442 Graham Ave.), is aiming to open on March 26 in the former home of Da Francesco, which moved to 552 Grand Street last year.

Balera is the vision of five Italian partners, led by beverage director Oliviero Lucchetti, culinary director Luca Pelliccioni, general manager Lorenzo Rubini, and other partners Tancredi Bareti and Lourenço Almeida.

The team is a close-knit group of friends who said they wanted to open the kind of place they would want to go: “somewhere warm, lively and unpretentious.” The party of five named Balera after energetic Italian dance halls of the early 1900s, where people gathered to dance, drink wine, and stay out late.

Selections from newcomer Balera. Photo: Giacomo Novelli

Balera’s owners describe their restaurant as a “pizzeria con cucina” and “a true Italian pizzeria ristorante.” The Williamsburg newcomer will serve a menu of regional Italian fare with items not often seen on Italian menus here in New York.

Balera’s kitchen is helmed by Chef Michael Cusumano, who was born and raised in New York, and then spent nearly 20 years living and working in Italy. Chef Cusumano’s menu will be anchored around thin crust Roman-style pizzas, made with traditional rolling pins.

The menu starts with a “fritti” section with things like mozzarella in carrozza sticks, served with anchovy, sage and roasted marinara dip. There will be handmade pastas like cappelletti with Parmigiano Reggiano crema, scallops gratin with mandarin and wild fennel, and a seafood dish with octopus, shrimp, potatoes, leeks, cherry tomato, green beans, and arugula pesto.

One dessert highlight is the “Latte in Piedi,” an Emilia-Romagna style creme caramel with citrus and meringue.

Balera’s Paloma cocktail. Photo: Giacomo Novelli

Balera’s wine program is focused predominantly on Italian selections with both classic producers and newer discoveries and a focus on affordable pricing (though there are splurge-worthy options also). Beverage director Lucchetti’s most beloved grape, Nebbiolo, will shine throughout the list, alongside other favorites like champagne, Loire Valley whites, Spanish reds, and select California wines.

Balera also offers a cocktail program that highlights many Italian ingredients, including a Paloma on-tap made with vinegar.

In homage to Balera’s namesake, the restaurant will keep the kitchen open late and have fun nighttime offerings, according to the team.