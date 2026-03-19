The historic Greenpoint Savings Bank will continue to serve as the controversial home for a cannabis dispensary, just with a different tenant.

Culture House has officially taken over from FlynnStoned Cannabis Company at 807 Manhattan Avenue.

The brand already operates a Midtown location and quickly took over the Greenpoint space without much fanfare (Mike Tyson did not appear this time, as far as we know).

The interior of FlynnStoned Greenpoint. Image: Greenpointers.

The reason for the changeover remains murky. FlynnStoned owner Michael Flynn told Greenpointers that he plans to open a new location in Greenpoint and will share additional details when he is able.

According to a 2025 New York Times profile, Flynn has cut several brand deals to allow dispensaries to use the FlynnStoned name (New York state limits how many stores one owner can control).

Culture House has also been the subject of some brand deal controversy as well (a very complicated case involving, as one potential customer might put it, a lot of ins, a lot of “what have yous”). Cannabis brand Cookies named Culture House’s LLC, GMJT, as a defendant in a lawsuit regarding the right to the name in New York state.

Perhaps of note, Jack Terzi, who owns the bank building, is also a member of GMJT LLC, according to court filings. Commercial Observer reported back in December that Terzi had secured a new tenant at the building as part of a refinancing agreement.

It’s a tangled web that we are still working to untangle. We will keep you posted as we learn more!