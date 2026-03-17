A local photography studio is now expanding, with a new gallery open to the public.

Dreams on Command (42 West St., #105) will launch their debut exhibit, American Expectations, on March 19.

Founder Marcelo Mayen told Greenpointers that the new gallery is a natural extension of the work he’s been doing at Dreams on Command for the past two years.

“Being surrounded by so many talented artists coming through DOC every day was incredibly inspiring,” said Mayen.

“With Greenpoint already having such a vibrant art community, it started to feel like opening the doors and letting the space become a small creative anchor for artists in the neighborhood was the natural next step.”

American Expectations, “explores the pressures and expectations woven into everyday American life…things like success, masculinity, family, and politics,” noted Mayen about the upcoming show. “Familiar cultural symbols also appear throughout the work, often in unexpected ways.”

The public is invited to see what the studio has been cooking up since setting up shop in Greenpoint two years ago. A full-service creative studio, Dreams on Command offers portrait photography, headshots, in-house video production, and sets for photoshoots.

And if anything, Mayen encourages passersby to stop by if only for a glimpse of his beloved corgis, Orson and Bella, who often sit near the window.

“They won’t be at the gallery during opening hours, but they will be making their photographic debut in one of the pieces,” he promises.