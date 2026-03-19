Electronic music fans, no need to travel out of the city (or even out of the neighborhood!) for a summer fest.

Touring festival Breakaway Music Festival recently revealed Brooklyn — and particularly Under the K Bridge Park — as its 2026 “mystery city.” This will mark the first year that the festival stops in New York City.

On July 17, Breakaway will come to Under the K with a lineup headlined by famous DJ, producer, and “Godfather of EDM” per multiple sources (like NME, Spin Mag, and EDM.com) Tiësto, and also featuring acts like D.O.D, Lilly Palmer, Oppidan, Arlo, camoufly, DJ Mandy, and more. There will also be a number of activations on-site and free samples from vendors and sponsors.

Breakaway was created in 2013 and emphasizes values of accessibility, music, art, creativity, and community. This year, it will also be making stops in Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta, Phoenix, Columbus (OH), St. Paul (MN), Grand Rapids (MI), Worcester (MA), Philadelphia, Charlotte (NC), Salt Lake City, and Houston.

More information and tickets are available here. And if that’s not your scene, consider this your heads up!