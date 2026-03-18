No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Teen Grab & Go: Writing Contest Kits @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Teens in grades 6-12 can enter the Ned Vizzini Teen Writing Prize for a chance to win cash awards, have their pieces published in the Teen Writing Journal distributed by the library, and be honored at a reception in June. Entries are accepted in poetry and prose categories, and the library is giving out free kits with a notebook, pen, and zine filled with prompts to spark inspiration. More information on the contest here.

Spring Treasure Hunt @ Marsha P Johnson State Park, 3:30 p.m.: Adventure through the pirate history of NYC via an interactive treasure hunt. Ages 8+, children must be accompanied by an adult. Free, RSVP here.

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about the latest goings-on of the branch, share your ideas to improve it and its programming, and more. All ideas welcome! RSVP here.

Blind Tasting Flight Night @ Lise & Vito, 6 p.m.: Blind taste through four blends and try to guess the varietals, regions, and ABV for points and prizes. Hosted with On Cloud Wine and Anju Wines. $54.50, register here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Shokuya Pop-Up @ 29 Norman Ave, 2 p.m.: Taste and shop a variety of curated Japanese products like tea, shoyu, and snacks hosted by Eric Medsker. More info here.

Greenpoint Art Circle Opening Reception @ Artful Souls & Wellness, 6 p.m.: The annual member group show returns, featuring 23 artists based in and around North Brooklyn and highlighting the scope of talent and diverse styles across drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, photography, ceramic, mixed media, and sculptural pieces. The opening reception will also have live music by Charlie the Dog and Wheel & Frame. Free, more information here.

Reading and Signing with Aaron Smith @ Quimby’s Bookstore, 6 p.m.: Join a free reading, Q&A, and signing of Natural Born! Circus, Sideshow, and the Art of Being Human exploring contemporary circus and sideshow performers and their history through art, community, and humanity. Free, no RSVP needed.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Walk & Talk @ McCarren Park, 8:30 a.m.: Bring your favorite current thoughtful topic for a five-mile walk to start your weekend. Free, RSVP here.

Coffee Tasting @ Devoción, 10 a.m.: Taste farm-to-fresh brews during a session led led by Devoción’s Education Director. $12.51, sign up here.

Shokuya Pop-Up @ 29 Norman Ave, 2 p.m.: Day 2.

Chainmail Workshop @ Moth 2 Flame Studios, 4 p.m.: Get hands-on making cool chainmail during a beginner-friendly workshop teaching the spiral 4-in-1 weave. Snacks, wine, and supplies will be provided. $44.52, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Jewelry Making Workshop @ Timeless Threads Vintage, 10 a.m.: Make your own choker while learning what size beads and jewelry findings to use, how to crimp beads, and how to use jewelry pliers. $13.19, register here.

Kids Art Lab: Nature & Pattern @ 105 S 5th St, 11:30 a.m.: A kid-friendly exploration of patterns, texture, and design found in nature inspired by Claude Monet and Georgia O’Keeffe. Children will create their own mixed-media spring-themed artwork. $15.18, register here.

Documentary Screening & Talkback @ Bechdel Project, 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Join a screening of the award-winning documentary A Culinary Uprising: The Story of Bloodroot, exploring the lives of Selma Miriam, Noel Furie, and the feminist restaurant and bookstore they created at the intersection of food, activism, and community building. The screening will be followed by a talkback with members of the creative team! Starting at $10, get tickets here.

Coffee Speed Dating @ MOKAFÉ, 3 p.m.: A relaxed speed-dating session for ages 25-40. $33.76, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Women Who Whiskey x Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Tasting @ Foolproof Whiskey Bar, 5:30 p.m.: Taste exclusive whiskeys, celebrate Women’s History Month, and try a limited-edition release with Women Who Whiskey and Ian Macleod Distillers. $49.87, register here.

Core & Pour Book Club @ Creative Core Pilates, 7:30 p.m.: Feel the burn then unwind and converse with a book discussion, wine, and charcuterie. This meeting will be for picking the next book! $35 (class sign up), get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Teen Time: Real Talk on Relationships & Situationships @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens can glean a greater understanding of various kinds of relationships and healthy communication, followed by hands-on activities all co-facilitated by the Relationship Abuse Prevention Program (RAPP). Free, no RSVP needed.