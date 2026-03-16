Officer Scott will look familiar: self-serious, mustachioed, and with a wide bald spot, he’s the kind of seen-it-all officer that could even make Javert tremble. Thank goodness he’s made up.

Well, that might discredit the life and vitality performer Sloan Brettholtz brings to this recurring Brooklyn comedy character, who will make a string of appearances this spring and summer.

Returning April 10–11, May 22–23, and July 10–11, all at 7 pm at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave.) in Williamsburg, Officer Scott leads a participatory solo show that follows a deeply devoted NYPD officer whose life unravels after a D.A.R.E. presentation goes spectacularly wrong. His co-star? It could be you.

Below, Sloan chats about building this character and the joy it’s been to share him with audiences around North Brooklyn.

Greenpointers: Hello Officer Scott— er, Sloan! Can you share where the idea for this NYPD character came from?

Sloan Brettholtz: Officer Scott was sort of born by accident. He was a character in a sketch I wrote, written for a male actor, but I always would direct to give more Chris Farley energy to the character. Unfortunately, the actor that was supposed to play Officer Scott became sick the day before the show, but as showrunner and writer of the sketch, I figured I’d buy a costume and perform Scott myself. And the rest is history.

You just had a show this month, how did it go?

The shows went beautifully! We as a team realized we haven’t put this show up since November 2024, so it was like a homecoming celebration! It felt so good to have Scott back in the boroughs.

Tell us about your relationship with Brooklyn Art Haus. When did you start performing there?

In 2023 I was invited to be in a clown cabaret, performing as Officer Scott. I showed up for tech before the show and saw Alex Orthwein (co-executive director of Brooklyn Art Haus). Alex and I had formally worked together in the Commedia Del Arte Company. I asked him what he was doing at BAH, and he informed me that he was one of the executive directors! Worlds collided and from there I got to meet Isaac Bush (Co-Executive Director) and the entire BAH team, who have become family to our Scott Squad.

Officer Scott has three pillars for success; what are your three pillars for comedy?

Scott believes that “in order to become a D.A.R.E. officer, you must embody the three pillars: Strength, Agility, and Trust.” My three pillars of comedy would have to be Listening, Timing, and Surprise.

There is of course audience interaction at each show, so no two are the same. Besides that, are you trying out new bits at each show?

The fun thing about live theater is that literally anything can happen. I’m always listening to the audience; if they are laughing at something, I might do it again. So for the front half of the show a “bit” might be rehearsed a certain way, but there’s always breathing room. But I love the direction my co-writer and director, Bailey Nassetta, gives us: The second half of this show is straight up lives in Musical Theater Land!

What can audiences look forward to at your April performances?

Audiences can look forward to having a real-life D.A.R.E. officer give them hands on demonstrations about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Anything else to add?

I just always want to give love and praise to my team, they work so hard and love this show so much. It means the world to me, and I couldn’t do this without them