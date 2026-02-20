Good evening, Greenpointers

Sadly, today started with the news we had been dreading for a while—Pearl Realty plans to sell 67 West Street, a beloved hub for small businesses and artists. We don’t have many details just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Which means we’ll have to make the most of it when we gather at the Greenpoint Loft space for the return of our market! Get all the details here.

This weekend’s possible winter storm might have you considering your plans. If you need to venture out, hit up something from our weekly events guide.

Tenants at 491 Keap Street have taken their landlord to court for an ongoing lack of heat and hot water.

Two huge fires in Williamsburg caused damage and a building evacuation this past week.

We hit up the basement at the Mallard Drake to check out Franklin Frites, a burger joint with Korean-inspired flavors.

Boil and Bite is serving up fish and chips on North 7th Street. Herbie’s, an Albany-based burger chain, is coming to the neighborhood. Bar Americano remains closed due to plumbing issues.

We spoke to Beata Requena Torres, a hair stylist and trichologist, for our latest ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile.

In and around North Brooklyn

A look at the most recent Phil Collins Day.

Italian spot Malavita is gearing up to open soon.