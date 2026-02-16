Neighbors walking past the intersection of Franklin and Java streets this weekend might have been surprised to see Bar Americano (180 Franklin St.) shuttered on one of the best days for a date night.

However, that closure is only temporary, the team tells Greenpointers. The bar has been closed since February 9.

“Our basement experienced severe flooding (approximately four feet of water), including ruptured oil tanks. We are currently in the process of drying and cleaning the space and plan to begin reconstruction next week. At this time, we’re still unsure when we’ll be able to reopen, but we’ll continue to share updates as we have them.”

As far as we could tell, Bar Americano has not made any public announcements about the closure.