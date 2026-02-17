Hundreds of Williamsburg residents were left without power after a manhole fire broke out yesterday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 101 Montrose Avenue yesterday afternoon. The FDNY responded to the call before handing the issue off to Con Edison.

According to News12, Con Edison “crews are working around-the-clock to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible, repairing damage caused when snow and road salt mix and seep into our underground equipment.”

The New York City Emergency Management Department opened a warming center at Brooklyn Latin School (223 Graham Ave).

Con Edison officials say that power won’t be restored until this afternoon at the earliest.